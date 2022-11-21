EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Solid 9M 2022 results delivering net profit of €35.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €92.5 million
10% growth in net receivables in Q3 across both online and banking business, driven by strong loan issuance
First post-Covid dividend payment by TBI Bank of €10 million
21 November 2022. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending 30 September 2022 (the 'Period').
Operational Highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"Our online and banking businesses continued to grow profitably in the third quarter, aided by our push for efficiency across the Group. We achieved double-digit loan growth in the quarter, a 26% increase in net profit year-on-year, and TBI Bank has now resumed dividend payments. Our leaner business, with its revised international footprint is delivering the growth we planned."
