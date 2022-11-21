Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - FISSION 3.0 CORP (TSXV: FUU) ("Fission 3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has intersected extremely radioactive and off-scale (>65,000 cps) mineralization in a new uranium discovery occurring as massive pitchblende, pitchblende buttons and veins at the start of its fall drill program on its 100% owned Patterson Lake North "PLN" project in the southwest Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Two diamond drills commenced on the previously undrilled 800 m northwest strike extension of the ~3 km long A1 conductor. A new uranium discovery has been made in the second drill hole of the fall program. PLN22-035 is a 730 m step-out from a weakly mineralized drillhole, PLN14-019, drilled in 2014. PLN22-035 targeted the ground Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) A1 conductor. Drill hole PLN22-034, the first hole of the fall drill program, intersected the A1 structure but no mineralization (>300cps) was noted.

Drilling Highlights:

PLN22-035 (line 00N)

15.0 m total composite mineralization >300 cps over a 15.5 m interval (between 257.0 m to 272.5 m), including 5.62 m of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps over a 6.3 m interval (between 259.0 m and 265.3 m including 1.5 m of total off scale radioactivity ( >65,000 cps ) over a 2.0 m interval (between 262.0 m and 264.0 m)

total composite mineralization >300 cps over a 15.5 m interval (between 257.0 m to 272.5 m), including the hole is still in progress

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented

"We are very excited about this new high-grade uranium discovery at the start of our fall drilling program on the A1 conductor. The drilling program is being immediately amended to further delineate this new off-scale uranium mineralization within a significant 15.0 m wide mineralized altered structural damage zone. I am very grateful to work with this dedicated and extremely capable exploration team, and very proud of this new discovery that we have all made."

Table 1: Drill Hole Summary

Hole ID Target Collar * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5M minimum) Basement Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Easting Northing Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Max CPS PLN22-034 A1 Conductor 587885 6410348 52 -50 168.7 374 PLN22-035 A1 Conductor 587657 6410711 52 -52 257.00 257.50 0.5 630 227.0 In Progress 257.50 258.00 0.5 1300 258.00 258.50 0.5 5500 258.50 259.00 0.5 2200 259.00 259.50 0.5 12400 259.50 260.00 0.5 4000 260.00 260.18 0.18 6000 260.18 260.50 0.32 20100 260.50 261.00 0.5 23000 261.00 261.50 0.5 30000 261.50 262.00 0.5 47400 262.00 262.50 0.5 >65000 262.50 263.00 0.5 19800 263.00 263.50 0.5 >65000 263.50 264.00 0.5 >65000 264.00 264.50 0.5 48200 264.50 265.00 0.5 62200 265.00 265.30 0.3 15200 265.30 265.50 0.2 2800 265.50 266.00 0.5 630 266.00 266.50 0.5 2100 266.50 267.00 0.5 790 267.00 267.50 0.5 350 267.50 268.00 0.5 1100 268.00 268.50 0.5 360 268.50 269.00 0.5 <300 269.00 269.50 0.5 1000 269.50 270.00 0.5 460 270.00 270.50 0.5 7300 270.50 271.00 0.5 600 271.00 271.50 0.5 6600 271.50 272.00 0.5 390 272.00 272.50 0.5 2000

Drill collar locations in UTM NAD 83 coordinates

The Companies innovative use of a sonic drill facilitates penetration through relatively deep and difficult overburden to set drill casing at shallow angles. Consequently, the shallow inclined holes that intersect the steeply dipping lithologies provide reported intervals that are closer to true thickness.

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/145045_fc6ebc1ef47d7b6c_003full.jpg

Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/145045_fc6ebc1ef47d7b6c_004full.jpg

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,000 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5 m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946 hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) lies adjacent and immediately north of the Patterson Lake South property (PLS), owned by Fission Uranium Corp., where Fission Uranium expects to complete a Feasibility Study on its Triple R deposit. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Fission 3.0 Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

