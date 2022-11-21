NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Santander UK has expanded its long-standing partnership with NCR, selecting NCR ATM as a Service to transform, connect and run its self-service network of more than 1,700 ATMs across the United Kingdom.

Santander UK, part of global Banco Santander S.A., is a commercial and retail bank serving more than 14 million customers in the region. With NCR ATM as a Service, the bank is shifting the operational management of its self-service channel, including software, transaction processing, cash management, ATM monitoring, help desk, hardware maintenance and more to NCR.

"We've enjoyed a history of success working collaboratively with NCR, and we trust its ability to run our self-service network," said Kirsty Lacey, COO Everyday Banking at Santander. "Moving to NCR ATM as a Service will enable us to offer customers a better self-service banking experience, including greater ATM availability to serve them when and where they choose. It will also simplify our operations and provide a more sustainable service for the bank. We are pleased to work with a strategic partner like NCR and know it will deliver an exceptional experience for our customers and our team."

"Leading organizations like Santander have recognized the significant value in outsourcing the self-service channel. By relying on a trusted partner, financial institutions can further enhance customer service and accelerate innovation, with reduced cost and complexity," said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, NCR Banking. "With NCR ATM as a Service, Santander is transforming its business to deliver richer experiences to its customers and create a compelling competitive advantage."

NCR helps financial institutions bridge digital and physical operations so they can connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Through innovative solutions, NCR simplifies and optimizes banking experiences for customers and staff alike. NCR provides a modern and efficient end-to-end infrastructure that integrates to the broader enterprise and fintech ecosystem to transform, connect and run self-directed banking.

