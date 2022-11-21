Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Aventura Group AB is updated (587/22)

On October 27, 2022, the shares in Aventura Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status following changes to the Company's board of directors resulting in a majority of the directors also serving on the Company's senior management in breach of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. Today, November 21, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it's uncertain whether the Company has sufficient working capital for the next three months. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Aventura Group AB (AVENT B, ISIN code SE0015961438, order book ID 226477). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB