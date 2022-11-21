Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A3CSTE ISIN: SE0015961438 
Frankfurt
21.11.22
11:47 Uhr
0,392 Euro
-0,040
-9,26 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVENTURA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVENTURA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.11.2022 | 17:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Aventura Group AB is updated (587/22)

On October 27, 2022, the shares in Aventura Group AB (the "Company") were given
observation status following changes to the Company's board of directors
resulting in a majority of the directors also serving on the Company's senior
management in breach of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. 

Today, November 21, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that it's uncertain whether the Company has sufficient working capital for the
next three months. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Aventura Group AB (AVENT B, ISIN code
SE0015961438, order book ID 226477). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
