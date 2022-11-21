Latest award win caps a successful 2022 during which MCO recorded its strongest ever growth, closed a milestone acquisition and launched a new product

Global conduct risk and compliance technology provider MyComplianceOffice (MCO) has taken the top spot in the Digital Company of the Year category in the 30th edition of the prestigious Technology Ireland Industry Awards. Award winners were announced on the 18th November at a ceremony at Mansion House, Dublin.

The Digital Company of the Year prize is awarded to companies that are emerging as a clear leader in their niche and that have demonstrated outstanding performance over the last year in terms of technical innovation, sales achievements and partner strategies.

Brian Fahey, CEO, MCO said, "We are thrilled to be recognised in the Technology Ireland Awards as Digital Company of the Year. From our early days as a standalone firm, we have continually scaled with our success. Our strong product vision and focus on building superior solutions have been central to our growth story."

The MCO platform has been adopted by several companies in the capital markets space to monitor regulated activities of the company, employees and third parties. MCO helps firms with even the most complex regulatory obligations gain more efficient and effective compliance management.

Marking the announcement, Technology Ireland Director Una Fitzpatrick said: "MCO demonstrates an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape. MCO's leadership team drove the execution of a multiyear strategy, consistently expanding capability and ultimately achieving the global reputation they now have in what is a highly complex compliance sector. MCO has grown from a small niche player to a global enterprise leader in the financial services software market, and the company truly encompasses what it means to be the Digital Technology Company of the Year."

This award win caps a particularly successful 2022 for MCO, during which it scaled more quickly than in any other previous year. It launched its new Know Your Risk (KYR) Solution to provide financial services firms with comprehensive compliance governance and oversight and a complete view of compliance risk and assurance over time. While in May, it completed its largest acquisition to date when it acquired Schwab Compliance Technologies (SCT), increasing the number of MCO client firms from 500 to over 1,300 in 105 countries.

MCO is the largest Irish-owned RegTech firm in Ireland. Originally part of a technology development group within Fidelity Investments, it became a standalone firm in 2008. Since those early days, it has grown from a small niche player to an enterprise leader in the financial services software market. Today it services the largest financial services firms in the world including 11 of the top 50 global banks, five of the world's 20 largest asset managers, and two of the top ten US insurance firms.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides powerful compliance management software that companies around the world use to reduce the risk of misconduct. The MCO solution allows firms to address transactional and personal conflicts of interest in a single platform. It is the only fully integrated, comprehensive, compliance management platform that uses a global company and security master dataset to identify conflicts across firm transactions (deals, research, and trades), employees, and third parties. mycomplianceoffice.com

