The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics and Monitoring Solutions, Robotic Surgical Systems, AI Enabled Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. This issue includes novel diagnostic and monitoring solutions such as COVID detection, skin patch for patient monitoring, wireless monitoring in hospitals and many more. Some of the other advanced medical device innovations covered in the report include robotic surgical systems such as single port surgery and Vitreoretinal surgeries; AI based personalized diabetes management and AI based respiratory monitoring. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.

The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.

Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging

Protein Microarray for Serological Screening of Multiple Human Coronaviruses

Value Proposition of Pepperprint

Pepperprint Investor Dashboard

Molecular Electronics Platform for Biosensing Applications

Value Proposition of Roswell Biotechnologies

Roswell Biotechnologies Investor Dashboard

Wearable Skin Patch for Continuous Body Temperature Monitoring

Blue Spark Technologies' Value Proposition

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc Investor Dashboard

Next-Generation Single-Port Robotic Surgical System

Vicarious Surgical's Value Proposition

Vicarious Surgical Inc Investor Dashboard

Wearable Patch for In-Home Sleep Monitoring

X-Trodes's Value Proposition

X-Trodes Ltd Investor Dashboard

Robotic Surgical System for Vitreoretinal Procedures

Preceyes' Value Proposition

Preceyes Investor Dashboard

Fiber-Optic Technology in Clothing for Human Performance Tracking

Value Proposition of Orc

Orc Investor Dashboard

Urinary Stent for Kidney Drainage Issues

Value Proposition of Ureteral Stent Companytm

Ureteral Stent Companytm Investor Dashboard

AI Enabled Wireless Monitoring of Patient's Health and Bed Exits

Value Proposition of Vst

Vst Investor Dashboard

Worm-On-Chip Technology for Cruelty-Free Drug and Chemical Testing

Nagi's Value Proposition

Nagi Investor Dashboard

Point-Of-Care Breath Testing Device to Accurately Detect Covid-19

Value Proposition of Inspectir Systems LLC

Inspectir Systems LLC Investor Dashboard

Automated, Portable Refrigeration Device for Carrying Biologics

Value Proposition of Blackfrog

Blackfrog Investor Dashboard

Earbuds Capture Electroencephalograms (Eegs) to Monitor Neurological Disorders

Value Proposition of Naox

Naox Investor Dashboard

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Non-Invasive Acoustic Resonance Technology Patch for Monitoring Lung Function and Preventing Respiratory Diseases

Respira Labs' Value Proposition

Respira Labs Investor Dashboard

Ai-Powered Device for Measuring Vital Signs and Potential to Replace Stethoscope

Aalto University's Value Proposition

AI Technology Offering Personalized Care for Diabetes Patients Requiring Complex Treatment

University of Utah Health's Value Proposition

Companies Mentioned

Blackfrog

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc

Inspectir Systems LLC

Nagi

Orc

Pepperprint

Preceyes

Respira Labs

Roswell Biotechnologies

Ureteral Stent Companytm

Vicarious Surgical Inc

VST

X-Trodes Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/im8irr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005708/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900