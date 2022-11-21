The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics and Monitoring Solutions, Robotic Surgical Systems, AI Enabled Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. This issue includes novel diagnostic and monitoring solutions such as COVID detection, skin patch for patient monitoring, wireless monitoring in hospitals and many more. Some of the other advanced medical device innovations covered in the report include robotic surgical systems such as single port surgery and Vitreoretinal surgeries; AI based personalized diabetes management and AI based respiratory monitoring. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.
The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging
- Protein Microarray for Serological Screening of Multiple Human Coronaviruses
- Value Proposition of Pepperprint
- Pepperprint Investor Dashboard
- Molecular Electronics Platform for Biosensing Applications
- Value Proposition of Roswell Biotechnologies
- Roswell Biotechnologies Investor Dashboard
- Wearable Skin Patch for Continuous Body Temperature Monitoring
- Blue Spark Technologies' Value Proposition
- Blue Spark Technologies, Inc Investor Dashboard
- Next-Generation Single-Port Robotic Surgical System
- Vicarious Surgical's Value Proposition
- Vicarious Surgical Inc Investor Dashboard
- Wearable Patch for In-Home Sleep Monitoring
- X-Trodes's Value Proposition
- X-Trodes Ltd Investor Dashboard
- Robotic Surgical System for Vitreoretinal Procedures
- Preceyes' Value Proposition
- Preceyes Investor Dashboard
- Fiber-Optic Technology in Clothing for Human Performance Tracking
- Value Proposition of Orc
- Orc Investor Dashboard
- Urinary Stent for Kidney Drainage Issues
- Value Proposition of Ureteral Stent Companytm
- Ureteral Stent Companytm Investor Dashboard
- AI Enabled Wireless Monitoring of Patient's Health and Bed Exits
- Value Proposition of Vst
- Vst Investor Dashboard
- Worm-On-Chip Technology for Cruelty-Free Drug and Chemical Testing
- Nagi's Value Proposition
- Nagi Investor Dashboard
- Point-Of-Care Breath Testing Device to Accurately Detect Covid-19
- Value Proposition of Inspectir Systems LLC
- Inspectir Systems LLC Investor Dashboard
- Automated, Portable Refrigeration Device for Carrying Biologics
- Value Proposition of Blackfrog
- Blackfrog Investor Dashboard
- Earbuds Capture Electroencephalograms (Eegs) to Monitor Neurological Disorders
- Value Proposition of Naox
- Naox Investor Dashboard
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Non-Invasive Acoustic Resonance Technology Patch for Monitoring Lung Function and Preventing Respiratory Diseases
- Respira Labs' Value Proposition
- Respira Labs Investor Dashboard
- Ai-Powered Device for Measuring Vital Signs and Potential to Replace Stethoscope
- Aalto University's Value Proposition
- AI Technology Offering Personalized Care for Diabetes Patients Requiring Complex Treatment
- University of Utah Health's Value Proposition
