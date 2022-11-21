Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 14 to November 18, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
14/11/2022
728,518
57.217585
41,684,040.59
XPAR
14/11/2022
250,000
57.232156
14,308,039.00
CEUX
14/11/2022
40,000
57.248003
2,289,920.12
TQEX
14/11/2022
30,000
57.265765
1,717,972.95
AQEU
15/11/2022
761,026
57.372276
43,661,793.72
XPAR
15/11/2022
220,000
57.333283
12,613,322.26
CEUX
15/11/2022
40,000
57.310104
2,292,404.16
TQEX
15/11/2022
25,000
57.297315
1,432,432.88
AQEU
16/11/2022
750,893
58.481792
43,913,568.24
XPAR
16/11/2022
220,000
58.489930
12,867,784.60
CEUX
16/11/2022
30,000
58.516679
1,755,500.37
TQEX
16/11/2022
25,000
58.523612
1,463,090.30
AQEU
17/11/2022
565,637
57.788643
32,687,394.66
XPAR
17/11/2022
320,000
57.740881
18,477,081.92
CEUX
17/11/2022
101,000
57.728725
5,830,601.23
TQEX
17/11/2022
52,000
57.786466
3,004,896.23
AQEU
18/11/2022
531,166
58.356840
30,997,169.28
XPAR
18/11/2022
350,000
58.004452
20,301,558.20
CEUX
18/11/2022
75,000
58.004786
4,350,358.95
TQEX
18/11/2022
75,000
58.012083
4,350,906.23
AQEU
Total
5,190,240
57.800764
299,999,835.87
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
