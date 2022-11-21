Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 14 to November 18, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 14/11/2022 728,518 57.217585 41,684,040.59 XPAR 14/11/2022 250,000 57.232156 14,308,039.00 CEUX 14/11/2022 40,000 57.248003 2,289,920.12 TQEX 14/11/2022 30,000 57.265765 1,717,972.95 AQEU 15/11/2022 761,026 57.372276 43,661,793.72 XPAR 15/11/2022 220,000 57.333283 12,613,322.26 CEUX 15/11/2022 40,000 57.310104 2,292,404.16 TQEX 15/11/2022 25,000 57.297315 1,432,432.88 AQEU 16/11/2022 750,893 58.481792 43,913,568.24 XPAR 16/11/2022 220,000 58.489930 12,867,784.60 CEUX 16/11/2022 30,000 58.516679 1,755,500.37 TQEX 16/11/2022 25,000 58.523612 1,463,090.30 AQEU 17/11/2022 565,637 57.788643 32,687,394.66 XPAR 17/11/2022 320,000 57.740881 18,477,081.92 CEUX 17/11/2022 101,000 57.728725 5,830,601.23 TQEX 17/11/2022 52,000 57.786466 3,004,896.23 AQEU 18/11/2022 531,166 58.356840 30,997,169.28 XPAR 18/11/2022 350,000 58.004452 20,301,558.20 CEUX 18/11/2022 75,000 58.004786 4,350,358.95 TQEX 18/11/2022 75,000 58.012083 4,350,906.23 AQEU Total 5,190,240 57.800764 299,999,835.87

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

