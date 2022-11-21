ContextVision Showcases Latest Image Enhancement, Accelerates Growth Globally with Focus on Core Offerings

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image quality, will be highlighting its comprehensive suite of image enhancement solutions aimed at improving patient diagnoses at RSNA 2022.

ContextVision offers solutions for ultrasound, X-ray and MRI. With a core business focus on image enhancement software designed to deliver unprecedented image quality, ContextVision is the global market leader and partner to leading OEMs, with solutions installed worldwide in more than 350,000 systems. Thanks to its superior imaging quality, ContextVision's technology leads to more rapid and confident diagnoses.

With a new CEO at its helm-Gerald Pötzsch joined the company in August-and a return in force to RSNA, ContextVision is showcasing its continued innovations in image enhancement across ultrasound and X-ray, which have contributed to strong growth among OEM partners globally.

"I'm thrilled to be at ContextVision because I see the need for better image quality continuously growing and serving a vital need in the healthcare industry. I am particularly excited about its increasing relevance for effective, efficient, and personalized healthcare, as well as the benefit of improved diagnosis of each individual patient," says Gerald Pötzsch, ContextVision's CEO. "Image quality is not just our core business. It is a path that every OEM must embrace to provide the best patient diagnosis. At ContextVision, our aim is to work closely and creatively with our partners, to develop user-centered solutions for their specific needs. We believe that is the best path, leading to empowered partners and, in turn, confident diagnoses."

Pötzsch shares additional factors critical to ContextVision's success:

Unprecedented image enhancement solutions for ultrasound, X-ray and MRI.

More than 35 years of experience in developing software for image-based applications within the medical field.

Continuous reinvestment in R&D, ensuring timely and rewarding upgrade paths.

Strong customer relationships and close support to secure partnership success over time.

State-of-the-art technology that enables medical imaging vendors to provide superior imaging to hospitals and clinicians.

ContextVision's solutions include the following:

The Rivent series for ultrasound, providing unsurpassed image enhancement for 2D/3D/4D ultrasound systems, including solutions for handheld devices.

The AI-powered Altumira series for X-ray, delivering excellent and robust image quality for both human and veterinary applications, while allowing X-ray manufacturers within static and dynamic imaging to easily meet widely varying image quality preferences.

ContextVision will be showcasing its solutions in booth 7308 in the North Hall B, Level 3. There will also be a chance to meet with Gerald Pötzsch at the Innovation Theatre on Wed 30th at 12.00 pm. Learn more at https://www.contextvision.com/.

About ContextVision:

ContextVision is a medical technology software company that specializes in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, ContextVision is a software partner to leading medical imaging manufacturers around the world. Its cutting-edge technology helps doctors accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

The company is based in Sweden, with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.

