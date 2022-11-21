The "Global Personal Lubricant Market (2022-2027) by Type, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Personal Lubricant Market is estimated to be USD 1.09 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.62 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness Regarding Sexual Health

Rising Incidences of Vaginal Dryness and Erectile Dysfunction

Useful Alternative for Enhancing and Easing Sexual Experience

Rising Adoption From online Platforms

Restraints

Side Effects and Allergies

Opportunities

Introduction of Advanced Products for Experience Enhancing

Rising Acceptance in Women

Challenges

Misconceptions and Social Stigma Among People

Market Segmentations

The Global Personal Lubricant Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Oil-Based, Silicone-Based, and Water-Based.

By Distribution, the market is classified into Pharmacy and E-commerce.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Personal Lubricant Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Personal Lubricant Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 IGR Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Sexual Health

4.1.2 Rising Incidences of Vaginal Dryness and Erectile Dysfunction

4.1.3 Useful Alternative for Enhancing and Easing Sexual Experience

4.1.4 Rising Adoption From online Platforms

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Side Effects and Allergies

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Introduction of Advanced Products for Experience Enhancing

4.3.2 Rising Acceptance in Women

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Misconceptions and Social Stigma Among People

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

5.5 PESTLE Analysis

6 Global Personal Lubricant Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oil-Based

6.3 Silicone-Based

6.4 Water-Based

7 Global Personal Lubricant Market, By Distribution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmacy

7.3 E-commerce

8 Americas' Personal Lubricant Market

9 Europe's Personal Lubricant Market

10 Middle East and Africa's Personal Lubricant Market

11 APAC's Personal Lubricant Market

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Good Clean Love Inc.

Guy and O'Neill Inc.

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.

Lovehoney Group Ltd

Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Multipack Solutions LLC

Pjur Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sliquid

Uberlube

