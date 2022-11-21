Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Frankfurt
21.11.22
08:53 Uhr
136,05 Euro
+1,35
+1,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,90138,8519:14
137,30138,6519:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2022 | 19:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD India to acquire speciality chemical distributor Parkash DyeChem

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (21 November 2022) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Parkash DyeChem Private Limited ("Parkash DyeChem"), one of India's leading distributors of speciality chemicals for construction and printing inks.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Delhi, India, Parkash DyeChem is an asset-light speciality chemical distributor serving the coatings and construction segments (e.g. construction chemicals, printing inks, paints and coatings) as well as personal care and advanced materials markets. With around 60 employees, Parkash DyeChem generated a revenue of approximately INR 2,5 billion (ca. EUR 30 million) in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. The company represents leading global suppliers and serves a large group of customers with an extensive portfolio of products alongside commercial and technical support.

"India is experiencing significant growth opportunities in building structures as well as in printing inks and packaging with an emerging demand for sustainable solutions. Joining forces with Parkash DyeChem, a leader in distribution of speciality chemicals to these industries, will expand IMCD's footprint and help us improve our market position," said Frank Schneider, Business Group Director IMCD Coatings & Construction.

"We are delighted to become a strategic addition to IMCD India, with their strong global presence in speciality chemicals and similar mindset it perfectly synergises with Parkash DyeChem" said Naresh Arora, Founder of Parkash DyeChem. "The combination of IMCD and Parkash DyeChem is an exciting opportunity to reshape the coatings and construction, personal care and advanced materials industries in a manner that will be beneficial for our customers and global partners," said Chirag Arora, Director of Parkash DyeChem.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in December 2022.

Attached, is the full press release in pdf format, the main visual, and the photo caption.

Attachments

  • main visual_IMCD India to acquire speciality chemical distributor Parkash DyeChem (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62332528-790b-4a97-9a10-2bd550134f09)
  • Photo caption_IMCD India to acquire speciality chemical distributor Parkash DyeChem (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6b47bc38-ae6a-4951-b15f-b5f2ba7c8924)
  • Press release_IMCD India to acquire speciality chemical distributor Parkash DyeChem (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6f9f6f22-ae21-4564-87f5-6a3db3f5ed22)

IMCD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.