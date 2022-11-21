3 Rivers Capital Wins M&A Advisor Award For 2022 M&A Deal Of The Year

21st M&A Advisor Awards Honors 3 Rivers Capital For Its Acquisition Of Blue Chip Group, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Pittsburgh-based private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) has been selected as winner of the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Award for M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR (Between $50MM-$100MM) for its acquisition of Blue Chip Group, Inc. The honor was presented at the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards held on Tuesday, November 15th at The New York Athletic Club in Manhattan. 3 Rivers Capital Managing Partner, Rob Carskadden, accepted the award on behalf of his company at the ceremony, which was part of the M&A Advisor's 2022 Future of Dealmaking Summit.

The M&A Advisor (www.maadvisor.com) was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities and to serve as the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals. Today, the organization facilitates connections between the industry's top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services.

Founded in 1972, Blue Chip Group produces food and beverage products, including Augason Farms, the most respected brand in the emergency preparedness food category. Now in its 50th year of operation, Augason Farms continues to lead the category the company created, delivering the highest possible quality food storage products to customers across the US and worldwide. In addition to Augason Farms' status as the leading supplier of proprietary emergency preparedness foods, the company also ranks as the top source for white labeled preparedness foods, and dry food and beverage contract manufacturing capabilities with over 300 products manufactured and sold globally.

Completed in November 2021, 3 Rivers Capital's investment has contributed to the acceleration of Blue Chip Group/Augason Farms' delivery of its high-demand preparedness products through the creation of additional operational and manufacturing capabilities. As a result, 2022 became the highest volume period in the storied history of the company. In addition to its robust e-commerce business with Amazon and other partners, Blue Chip's Augason Farms brand remains a dry food category staple at such major retailers as Walmart and Winco.

"We are extremely grateful to the M&A Advisor Award organizers for not only their recognition of our private equity firm, but also the high-profile acquisition of Blue Chip Group, an outstanding company with an impressive history and an exciting future," said Carskadden.

About 3 Rivers Capital: 3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-15M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. Visit (https://3riverscap.com/).

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations (For 3 Rivers Capital)

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: 3 Rivers Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/727573/3-Rivers-Capital-Wins-MA-Advisor-Award-For-2022-MA-Deal-Of-The-Year