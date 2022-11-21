New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Pin Traveler LLC has announced the launch of the Pin Traveler travel app, which uses a pin-based map approach to help travelers remember all the details of their travels. The app functions as a travel diary and personal travel tracker. It has an easy-to-use and engaging interface that allows travelers to pin locations they have visited and upload pictures, comments, and other details to their travels.

Travel memories can fade after a few months as people forget information like the names of restaurants they visited or lose their travel photos in a busy camera roll. This is exacerbated by people storing their travel memories in a variety of different apps. Pin Traveler serves as a one-stop location where details like photos, notes, and restaurants can be associated with a particular trip in a single place, rather than being scattered across many different apps. With Pin Traveler, users can access all of these details with a single click in order to relive all of their travel memories.

The memories stored on the app are also shareable through a link that can be embedded into blog posts and posts on social media platforms. Pin Traveler users can visit the profiles of friends and family members to read their notes, view their photos, and get an understanding of how they felt about specific tourist attractions. Users concerned about privacy can adjust the privacy settings to share only what they choose.

Mehmet Can Alaca, co-founder of Pin Traveler, initially built the app to help family members accurately and easily log locations visited during business trips. Based on feedback from Mehmet's father and other travelers, as well as their own travel experiences, Mehmet and co-founder Cem Ersoz further refined the app to allow recording travel memories in addition to simply logging locations.

Commenting on the launch of Pin Traveler, Mehmet Can Alaca stated, "I initially developed this app because my dad travels frequently and loves to keep track of his trips. I then realized that this is something that every traveler would like to do. Traveling is not just about visiting places. It is also about creating memories and sharing them with our loved ones. Pin Traveler not only keeps track of all the places you have traveled to, but also inspires you to discover the world in your friends' footsteps."

Pin Traveler LLC was founded in 2020 and is the creator of the Pin Traveler app. Pin Traveler makes it easy to share travel details and photos of trips with friends and family in the form of a push-pin travel map. It is available for download on both the Google Play and Apple App Stores.

