Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") wants to remind its shareholders that the deadline for exercising their rights to subscribe for additional Class A common shares of the company at a price of $9.30 will occur at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 25, 2022. Any Rights not exercised on or before this expiry time will be void and will have no value. Details of the Rights Offering are set out in a Notice and Circular, which are available under the company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website.

Shareholders should note that individual investment firms and brokerages might have earlier deadlines for receiving notice of a shareholder's intent to exercise their rights.

Pursuant to the Rights Offering, each holder of Common Shares has already received one right for each Class A Common share owned as of the record date of October 28, 2022. A holder of rights my subscribe for one Class A Common share for every 3 rights held upon payment of the subscription price of $9.30 per Class A Common Share.

Each Rights holder who has exercised their rights in full may exercise additional rights, if available, at a price of $9.30 per Class A Common Share. Shareholders should notify their brokers if they wish to participate in this over-allotment option.

The rights are currently trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BCF.RT and shareholders who do not wish to participate may sell their rights.

For further information, please contact:

John Strangway, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (403) 685-9888

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

Suite 260, 1414 - 8th Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1J6

