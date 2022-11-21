Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

21 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 21 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 361.8793 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 364.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 357 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,306,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,784,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 21 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2027 357.50 08:26:52 00062255096TRLO0 LSE 1732 357.00 08:38:02 00062255484TRLO0 LSE 341 357.00 08:38:02 00062255483TRLO0 LSE 1174 359.50 09:20:52 00062256775TRLO0 LSE 1236 359.50 09:20:52 00062256776TRLO0 LSE 207 360.00 09:22:57 00062257081TRLO0 LSE 572 360.00 09:22:57 00062257080TRLO0 LSE 745 360.00 09:22:57 00062257079TRLO0 LSE 785 360.00 09:22:58 00062257082TRLO0 LSE 864 360.00 09:22:59 00062257083TRLO0 LSE 852 360.00 09:24:11 00062257154TRLO0 LSE 292 360.00 09:24:11 00062257153TRLO0 LSE 874 360.00 09:25:01 00062257206TRLO0 LSE 1568 360.00 09:25:01 00062257205TRLO0 LSE 167 361.00 09:29:56 00062257447TRLO0 LSE 540 361.00 09:29:56 00062257446TRLO0 LSE 804 361.00 09:29:57 00062257448TRLO0 LSE 877 361.00 09:29:58 00062257449TRLO0 LSE 892 361.00 09:29:59 00062257450TRLO0 LSE 877 361.00 09:30:00 00062257451TRLO0 LSE 864 361.00 09:30:01 00062257452TRLO0 LSE 454 361.00 09:37:08 00062257718TRLO0 LSE 150 361.00 09:37:08 00062257717TRLO0 LSE 117 361.00 09:52:28 00062258686TRLO0 LSE 71 361.00 09:52:28 00062258689TRLO0 LSE 167 361.00 09:52:28 00062258688TRLO0 LSE 166 361.00 09:52:28 00062258687TRLO0 LSE 290 361.00 09:56:08 00062258915TRLO0 LSE 182 361.00 09:56:08 00062258914TRLO0 LSE 292 361.00 09:56:08 00062258913TRLO0 LSE 322 361.50 10:12:11 00062259375TRLO0 LSE 64 361.50 10:12:11 00062259377TRLO0 LSE 83 361.50 10:12:11 00062259376TRLO0 LSE 22 361.50 10:12:11 00062259378TRLO0 LSE 90 361.50 10:12:11 00062259381TRLO0 LSE 62 361.50 10:12:11 00062259380TRLO0 LSE 74 361.50 10:12:11 00062259379TRLO0 LSE 272 361.50 10:16:05 00062259557TRLO0 LSE 537 361.50 10:16:05 00062259556TRLO0 LSE 37 361.50 10:16:05 00062259555TRLO0 LSE 483 361.50 10:16:05 00062259554TRLO0 LSE 459 361.50 10:16:05 00062259553TRLO0 LSE 792 361.50 10:16:05 00062259552TRLO0 LSE 2027 360.00 10:30:14 00062259978TRLO0 LSE 913 360.50 10:30:14 00062259979TRLO0 LSE 1485 360.00 11:36:22 00062261840TRLO0 LSE 79 360.00 11:36:22 00062261839TRLO0 LSE 696 360.00 11:36:22 00062261838TRLO0 LSE 2 361.00 12:31:24 00062263474TRLO0 LSE 279 361.00 12:31:24 00062263473TRLO0 LSE 40 361.00 12:31:24 00062263472TRLO0 LSE 40 361.00 12:31:25 00062263475TRLO0 LSE 179 361.00 12:31:25 00062263478TRLO0 LSE 275 361.00 12:31:25 00062263477TRLO0 LSE 292 361.00 12:31:25 00062263476TRLO0 LSE 892 361.00 12:31:25 00062263479TRLO0 LSE 277 361.00 12:31:25 00062263483TRLO0 LSE 118 361.00 12:31:25 00062263482TRLO0 LSE 64 361.00 12:31:25 00062263481TRLO0 LSE 292 361.00 12:31:25 00062263480TRLO0 LSE 11 361.00 12:31:26 00062263484TRLO0 LSE 744 361.50 12:57:15 00062264361TRLO0 LSE 19 361.50 12:57:15 00062264360TRLO0 LSE 19 361.50 12:57:15 00062264359TRLO0 LSE 134 361.50 12:57:45 00062264365TRLO0 LSE 2 361.50 12:57:45 00062264364TRLO0 LSE 21 362.00 12:59:53 00062264400TRLO0 LSE 468 362.00 13:01:53 00062264435TRLO0 LSE 306 362.00 13:01:53 00062264434TRLO0 LSE 134 362.00 13:01:53 00062264433TRLO0 LSE 261 362.00 13:01:53 00062264432TRLO0 LSE 1772 363.50 13:19:18 00062265027TRLO0 LSE 601 363.50 13:19:18 00062265026TRLO0 LSE 374 363.00 13:21:02 00062265084TRLO0 LSE 250 363.00 13:21:02 00062265083TRLO0 LSE 375 363.00 13:21:02 00062265082TRLO0 LSE 250 363.00 13:21:02 00062265081TRLO0 LSE 250 363.00 13:21:02 00062265080TRLO0 LSE 125 363.00 13:21:02 00062265079TRLO0 LSE 601 363.00 13:21:02 00062265078TRLO0 LSE 1779 362.50 13:21:02 00062265086TRLO0 LSE 505 362.50 13:21:02 00062265085TRLO0 LSE 1878 363.00 14:03:15 00062266440TRLO0 LSE 209 363.00 14:03:15 00062266439TRLO0 LSE 297 363.00 14:03:15 00062266438TRLO0 LSE 419 363.00 14:04:14 00062266478TRLO0 LSE 59 363.00 14:04:14 00062266480TRLO0 LSE 65 363.00 14:04:14 00062266479TRLO0 LSE 625 363.50 14:25:57 00062267336TRLO0 LSE 180 363.50 14:25:57 00062267335TRLO0 LSE 196 363.50 14:29:50 00062267502TRLO0 LSE 2002 363.50 14:29:50 00062267505TRLO0 LSE 465 363.50 14:29:50 00062267504TRLO0 LSE 654 363.50 14:29:50 00062267503TRLO0 LSE 2631 363.50 14:29:50 00062267506TRLO0 LSE 12 363.50 14:47:40 00062268510TRLO0 LSE 449 363.50 14:49:12 00062268675TRLO0 LSE 174 363.50 14:49:12 00062268676TRLO0 LSE 198 364.00 14:52:46 00062268964TRLO0 LSE 413 364.00 14:53:42 00062268996TRLO0 LSE 287 364.00 14:53:42 00062269000TRLO0 LSE 182 364.00 14:53:42 00062268999TRLO0 LSE 180 364.00 14:53:42 00062268998TRLO0 LSE 172 364.00 14:53:45 00062269004TRLO0 LSE 224 364.00 14:53:45 00062269009TRLO0 LSE 174 364.00 14:53:45 00062269008TRLO0 LSE 182 364.00 14:53:45 00062269007TRLO0 LSE 264 364.00 14:53:45 00062269006TRLO0 LSE 364 364.00 14:53:45 00062269010TRLO0 LSE 183 364.00 14:53:45 00062269013TRLO0 LSE 264 364.00 14:53:45 00062269012TRLO0 LSE 81 364.00 14:53:46 00062269015TRLO0 LSE 177 364.00 14:53:46 00062269018TRLO0 LSE 264 364.00 14:53:46 00062269017TRLO0 LSE 2384 363.50 14:56:17 00062269143TRLO0 LSE 71 363.50 15:04:17 00062269511TRLO0 LSE 253 363.50 15:04:17 00062269510TRLO0 LSE 1937 363.50 15:04:17 00062269509TRLO0 LSE 291 364.50 15:15:46 00062270011TRLO0 LSE 292 364.50 15:15:46 00062270010TRLO0 LSE 465 364.50 15:17:00 00062270077TRLO0 LSE 347 364.50 15:17:06 00062270091TRLO0 LSE 181 364.50 15:17:06 00062270090TRLO0 LSE 279 364.50 15:17:06 00062270089TRLO0 LSE 173 364.50 15:17:06 00062270088TRLO0 LSE 292 364.50 15:17:06 00062270087TRLO0 LSE 1626 363.50 15:17:30 00062270119TRLO0 LSE 495 363.50 15:17:30 00062270120TRLO0 LSE 66 363.00 15:22:03 00062270406TRLO0 LSE 500 363.00 15:22:03 00062270405TRLO0 LSE 1000 363.00 15:22:03 00062270404TRLO0 LSE 500 363.00 15:22:03 00062270403TRLO0 LSE 282 363.00 15:22:03 00062270402TRLO0 LSE 2020 363.00 15:34:51 00062271045TRLO0 LSE 2178 363.00 15:48:53 00062271808TRLO0 LSE 588 363.00 15:48:53 00062271807TRLO0 LSE 1631 363.00 15:48:53 00062271806TRLO0 LSE 381 362.50 15:49:54 00062271867TRLO0 LSE 2219 362.00 16:00:46 00062272450TRLO0 LSE 2026 362.00 16:00:46 00062272449TRLO0 LSE 416 361.50 16:07:10 00062272748TRLO0 LSE 2000 361.50 16:07:10 00062272747TRLO0 LSE 756 361.00 16:13:11 00062272988TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com