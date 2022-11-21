Anzeige
21.11.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, November 21

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

21 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 21 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 361.8793 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 364.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 357 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,306,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,784,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 21 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2027357.50 08:26:5200062255096TRLO0LSE
1732357.00 08:38:0200062255484TRLO0LSE
341357.00 08:38:0200062255483TRLO0LSE
1174359.50 09:20:5200062256775TRLO0LSE
1236359.50 09:20:5200062256776TRLO0LSE
207360.00 09:22:5700062257081TRLO0LSE
572360.00 09:22:5700062257080TRLO0LSE
745360.00 09:22:5700062257079TRLO0LSE
785360.00 09:22:5800062257082TRLO0LSE
864360.00 09:22:5900062257083TRLO0LSE
852360.00 09:24:1100062257154TRLO0LSE
292360.00 09:24:1100062257153TRLO0LSE
874360.00 09:25:0100062257206TRLO0LSE
1568360.00 09:25:0100062257205TRLO0LSE
167361.00 09:29:5600062257447TRLO0LSE
540361.00 09:29:5600062257446TRLO0LSE
804361.00 09:29:5700062257448TRLO0LSE
877361.00 09:29:5800062257449TRLO0LSE
892361.00 09:29:5900062257450TRLO0LSE
877361.00 09:30:0000062257451TRLO0LSE
864361.00 09:30:0100062257452TRLO0LSE
454361.00 09:37:0800062257718TRLO0LSE
150361.00 09:37:0800062257717TRLO0LSE
117361.00 09:52:2800062258686TRLO0LSE
71361.00 09:52:2800062258689TRLO0LSE
167361.00 09:52:2800062258688TRLO0LSE
166361.00 09:52:2800062258687TRLO0LSE
290361.00 09:56:0800062258915TRLO0LSE
182361.00 09:56:0800062258914TRLO0LSE
292361.00 09:56:0800062258913TRLO0LSE
322361.50 10:12:1100062259375TRLO0LSE
64361.50 10:12:1100062259377TRLO0LSE
83361.50 10:12:1100062259376TRLO0LSE
22361.50 10:12:1100062259378TRLO0LSE
90361.50 10:12:1100062259381TRLO0LSE
62361.50 10:12:1100062259380TRLO0LSE
74361.50 10:12:1100062259379TRLO0LSE
272361.50 10:16:0500062259557TRLO0LSE
537361.50 10:16:0500062259556TRLO0LSE
37361.50 10:16:0500062259555TRLO0LSE
483361.50 10:16:0500062259554TRLO0LSE
459361.50 10:16:0500062259553TRLO0LSE
792361.50 10:16:0500062259552TRLO0LSE
2027360.00 10:30:1400062259978TRLO0LSE
913360.50 10:30:1400062259979TRLO0LSE
1485360.00 11:36:2200062261840TRLO0LSE
79360.00 11:36:2200062261839TRLO0LSE
696360.00 11:36:2200062261838TRLO0LSE
2361.00 12:31:2400062263474TRLO0LSE
279361.00 12:31:2400062263473TRLO0LSE
40361.00 12:31:2400062263472TRLO0LSE
40361.00 12:31:2500062263475TRLO0LSE
179361.00 12:31:2500062263478TRLO0LSE
275361.00 12:31:2500062263477TRLO0LSE
292361.00 12:31:2500062263476TRLO0LSE
892361.00 12:31:2500062263479TRLO0LSE
277361.00 12:31:2500062263483TRLO0LSE
118361.00 12:31:2500062263482TRLO0LSE
64361.00 12:31:2500062263481TRLO0LSE
292361.00 12:31:2500062263480TRLO0LSE
11361.00 12:31:2600062263484TRLO0LSE
744361.50 12:57:1500062264361TRLO0LSE
19361.50 12:57:1500062264360TRLO0LSE
19361.50 12:57:1500062264359TRLO0LSE
134361.50 12:57:4500062264365TRLO0LSE
2361.50 12:57:4500062264364TRLO0LSE
21362.00 12:59:5300062264400TRLO0LSE
468362.00 13:01:5300062264435TRLO0LSE
306362.00 13:01:5300062264434TRLO0LSE
134362.00 13:01:5300062264433TRLO0LSE
261362.00 13:01:5300062264432TRLO0LSE
1772363.50 13:19:1800062265027TRLO0LSE
601363.50 13:19:1800062265026TRLO0LSE
374363.00 13:21:0200062265084TRLO0LSE
250363.00 13:21:0200062265083TRLO0LSE
375363.00 13:21:0200062265082TRLO0LSE
250363.00 13:21:0200062265081TRLO0LSE
250363.00 13:21:0200062265080TRLO0LSE
125363.00 13:21:0200062265079TRLO0LSE
601363.00 13:21:0200062265078TRLO0LSE
1779362.50 13:21:0200062265086TRLO0LSE
505362.50 13:21:0200062265085TRLO0LSE
1878363.00 14:03:1500062266440TRLO0LSE
209363.00 14:03:1500062266439TRLO0LSE
297363.00 14:03:1500062266438TRLO0LSE
419363.00 14:04:1400062266478TRLO0LSE
59363.00 14:04:1400062266480TRLO0LSE
65363.00 14:04:1400062266479TRLO0LSE
625363.50 14:25:5700062267336TRLO0LSE
180363.50 14:25:5700062267335TRLO0LSE
196363.50 14:29:5000062267502TRLO0LSE
2002363.50 14:29:5000062267505TRLO0LSE
465363.50 14:29:5000062267504TRLO0LSE
654363.50 14:29:5000062267503TRLO0LSE
2631363.50 14:29:5000062267506TRLO0LSE
12363.50 14:47:4000062268510TRLO0LSE
449363.50 14:49:1200062268675TRLO0LSE
174363.50 14:49:1200062268676TRLO0LSE
198364.00 14:52:4600062268964TRLO0LSE
413364.00 14:53:4200062268996TRLO0LSE
287364.00 14:53:4200062269000TRLO0LSE
182364.00 14:53:4200062268999TRLO0LSE
180364.00 14:53:4200062268998TRLO0LSE
172364.00 14:53:4500062269004TRLO0LSE
224364.00 14:53:4500062269009TRLO0LSE
174364.00 14:53:4500062269008TRLO0LSE
182364.00 14:53:4500062269007TRLO0LSE
264364.00 14:53:4500062269006TRLO0LSE
364364.00 14:53:4500062269010TRLO0LSE
183364.00 14:53:4500062269013TRLO0LSE
264364.00 14:53:4500062269012TRLO0LSE
81364.00 14:53:4600062269015TRLO0LSE
177364.00 14:53:4600062269018TRLO0LSE
264364.00 14:53:4600062269017TRLO0LSE
2384363.50 14:56:1700062269143TRLO0LSE
71363.50 15:04:1700062269511TRLO0LSE
253363.50 15:04:1700062269510TRLO0LSE
1937363.50 15:04:1700062269509TRLO0LSE
291364.50 15:15:4600062270011TRLO0LSE
292364.50 15:15:4600062270010TRLO0LSE
465364.50 15:17:0000062270077TRLO0LSE
347364.50 15:17:0600062270091TRLO0LSE
181364.50 15:17:0600062270090TRLO0LSE
279364.50 15:17:0600062270089TRLO0LSE
173364.50 15:17:0600062270088TRLO0LSE
292364.50 15:17:0600062270087TRLO0LSE
1626363.50 15:17:3000062270119TRLO0LSE
495363.50 15:17:3000062270120TRLO0LSE
66363.00 15:22:0300062270406TRLO0LSE
500363.00 15:22:0300062270405TRLO0LSE
1000363.00 15:22:0300062270404TRLO0LSE
500363.00 15:22:0300062270403TRLO0LSE
282363.00 15:22:0300062270402TRLO0LSE
2020363.00 15:34:5100062271045TRLO0LSE
2178363.00 15:48:5300062271808TRLO0LSE
588363.00 15:48:5300062271807TRLO0LSE
1631363.00 15:48:5300062271806TRLO0LSE
381362.50 15:49:5400062271867TRLO0LSE
2219362.00 16:00:4600062272450TRLO0LSE
2026362.00 16:00:4600062272449TRLO0LSE
416361.50 16:07:1000062272748TRLO0LSE
2000361.50 16:07:1000062272747TRLO0LSE
756361.00 16:13:1100062272988TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
