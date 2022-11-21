Lund's Fisheries Inc.: MSC Assessment of the California Market Squid Purse Seine Fishery Underway

Report on the sustainability of the fishery highlights adaptable management, low bycatch

OXNARD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / The following was released by Lund's Fisheries, Del Mar Seafoods, and Silver Bay Seafoods:

The California market squid fishery has begun the MSC Fisheries Standard assessment process - the gold standard for seafood sustainability certifications. Del Mar Seafoods, Inc., Silver Bay Seafoods, LLC and Lund's Fisheries, supplied by Sun Coast Calamari, engaged independent certification body SCS Global Services to complete the assessment of the fishery against the MSC Standard.

The California market squid fishery is the largest commercial squid fishery by tonnage in the United States. The fishery is comprised of 76 licensed vessels and managed by NOAA Fisheries, the Pacific Fishery Management Council, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The species is a favorite for many calamari-lovers due to its mild and slightly sweet flavor.

In order for a fishery to achieve MSC certification, it needs to meet MSC standards on three principles: sustainable stock projections; minimal environmental impacts; and an effective, enforced management system. In its initial draft MSC assessment report for California market squid, SCS found that the fishery has many strengths, including "documented adaptable management strategies, monitoring, and enforcement" and "very little bycatch." The fishery's draft scores in every individual category, and its average scores across all three general principles, preliminarily qualify it for certification.

"The three members of this client group represent the majority of production and processing capacity within the industry, which is why this collaboration will have a positive effect on the entire fishery," said Joe Cappuccio, president and founder of Del Mar Seafoods. "Sustainability has always been a key consideration in our business models, so obtaining MSC certification was a logical step for our companies to take to ensure we can continue to produce high-quality, sustainable products for the world."

"Silver Bay Seafoods participates in many MSC-certified fisheries in Alaska," said Cora Campbell, President and CEO of Silver Bay Seafoods. "Expanding our relationship to encompass the California market squid fishery is a natural next step to offering our customers across the globe access to a full suite of certified products."

"Lund's Fisheries is proud to come together with two other well respected California squid producers, and work with SCS and MSC again, this time to demonstrate and support the long-term viability of the California market squid fishery," said Wayne Reichle, president of Lund's Fisheries. "We have been a leader in sustainable seafood for three generations thanks to our fishermen, plant employees, and customers. Certifying the California market squid fishery will distinguish us as the only U.S. seafood producer offering all three MSC-certified domestic squid species here and overseas."

With the release of SCS' Announcement Comment Draft Report, the public has the opportunity to provide comments for 60 days. Following the consultation period, SCS will conduct the site visit for the audit. If the assessment process is successful, certification is expected for the fall of 2023.

About Lund's Fisheries, Inc.

Lund's Fisheries, Inc . is a third-generation, family-owned company and primary producer of fresh and frozen seafood located in Cape May, New Jersey. Lund's is the only company that harvests all three species of U.S. squid on the East and West Coasts: Atlantic longfin squid, Atlantic shortfin squid, and California market squid, sourced from Sun Coast Calamari locations in Watsonville and Oxnard, California. Lund's purchases, produces and distributes nearly 75 million pounds of fresh and frozen fish annually. Its fresh and frozen domestic sales stretch nationwide while its frozen exports extend to markets around the world. Lund's has about 30 fishing vessels delivering a variety of seafood to its facility year-round. Lund's is committed to developing and managing systems and practices to track seafood back to the harvest location to ensure it is sourced from fisheries that are well-managed, certified sustainable or actively working towards implementing more responsible and sustainable harvesting practices.

About Del Mar Seafoods, Inc.

Founded in 1988, Del Mar Seafoods, Inc. is a vertically integrated seafood producer and processor. With industry-leading production capacity, we process an average of 30 million pounds of California market squid per year. The Ocean Angel Fleet - comprised of 11 purse seine vessels - allows us control over raw materials and consistent supply. Our flagship brand, Ocean Angel Calamari, provides whole round and cleaned squid items for both domestic and export markets. As a family-owned and operated business, our mission is to deliver premiere seafood while leaving a healthy, sustainable fishery for generations to come.

For information, please visit www.delmarseafoods.com or contact cassie@delmarseafoods.com . For more information on our vessel partners, please visit www.oceanangelfleet.com .

About Silver Bay Seafoods

Silver Bay Seafoods is a fishermen-owned seafood processing company operating six high-capacity facilities in Alaska and three in California. The Company processes salmon, herring, pollock, Pacific cod, rockfish, and squid into fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable product forms for markets around the world.

