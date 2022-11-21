Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 novembre/November 2022) - The Class A common shares of Oberon Uranium Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with an option to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Property located in Arizona, USA. Oberon also has a 100% interest in the Element 92 Property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de catégorie A de Oberon Uranium Corp. ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Oberon Uranium Corp. est une société d'exploration minière avec une option d'acquérir une participation de 100 % dans l'ancienne propriété Lucky Boy située en Arizona, aux États-Unis. Oberon détient également une participation de 100 % dans la propriété Element 92 située en Saskatchewan, au Canada.

Issuer/Émetteur: Oberon Uranium Corp. Security Type/Titre: Class A common shares/Actions ordinaires de catégorie A Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): OBRN Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 24 097 500 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 3 524 680 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 673910 10 5 ISIN: CA 673910 10 5 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 23 NOV 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 mars/March Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for OBRN. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com