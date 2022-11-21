Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Strathmore Plus Uranium (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) (the "Company") today announces that it has received total proceeds of $452,067 from the exercise of warrants.

The warrants were issued pursuant to the private placement that closed on Dec.9, 2021. The $0.20 warrants expire on Dec. 6th, 2022. The aggregate proceeds received from the exercise of the warrants will be used for future exploration work on the Company's projects, corporate development and general corporate and working capital purposes.

Strathmore recently increased their holdings at Night Owl after positive assay results from their last sampling. Uranium concentrations in the new area ranged from 0.26% U3O8 to 0.32% U3O8. Strathmore is now moving forward with an application for drilling and exploration permits.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

