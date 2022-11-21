Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions: Corey Feldman Shakes Things Up Again! Feldman Announces Updated Schedule for Love Retours Phase 2.2

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman recently gave fans an early holiday present by announcing he was extending his tour through December. In true Feldman fashion, there have been a few shake ups in the schedule with new dates added and a couple removed. "Love Retours 2.2 kicks off December 1st in Buffalo, NY and will go up to Christmas.

Fans can expect to hear new music from Corey's latest album "Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love" including Corey's third Top 40 Billboard hit "Without U." As always, Corey will also play older favorites as well as songs from the soundtracks of his classic films.

Feldman states "I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue traveling across the country, connecting with my fans and sharing positive LOVE energy. My hope is that we can spread this LOVE energy all over the planet, not just America. But time will tell. For now, we have these additional dates and hopefully the holidays will feel a bit brighter this year."

The updated list of Corey Feldman's Love Retours tour dates are below. For tickets, VIP packages, meet and greet information, merch and additional updates, please head to https://coreyfeldman.net/.

COREY FELDMAN TOUR DATES:

12.01.22 BUFFALO IRON WORKS BUFFALO, NY

12.02.22 THE VAULT NEW BEDFORD, MA

12.04.22 ARTIE'S FRENCHTOWN, NJ

12.06.22 GREY EAGLE ASHEVILLE, NC

12.08.22 SOCIETY GARDEN MACON, GA

12.09.22 SPINNING JENNY GREER, SC

12.11.22 NEW BROOKLAND TAVERN W. COLUMBIA, SC

12.12.22 CITY WINERY NASHVILLE, TN

12.13.22 BLACK LODGE MEMPHIS, TN

12.14.22 THE MASQUERADE ATLANTA, GA

12.15.22 CLUB LA DESTIN, FL

12.17.22 SPOOKALA SPECTACULAR OCALA, FL

About Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman began his career at the age of three, starring in a Clio Award-winning McDonald's commercial and hasn't stopped working since. Corey has been a mainstay in the industry, Corey has now appeared in over 100 films. In 1979, he landed his first leading role in The Bad News Bears and made his big screen debut in Time After Time. Since then, Corey has gained recognition for his work as the voice of Young Copper in Disney's The Fox and the Hound, and as Tommy Jarvis in the Friday the 13th franchise. This led to Corey's appearance in a series of Blockbuster hits, including, Gremlins, The Goonies, Stand By Me, and The Lost Boys-- for which he received a Young Artist Award.

Other notable roles include the voice of Donatello in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and appearances in The 'Burbs and Maverick. He has become a full-time producer, producing sequels to The Lost Boys for Warner Bros, as well as a cannon of other films and TV shows such as A&E's The Two Coreys, and more recently, he served as executive producer for the Lifetime Network's A tale of 2 Coreys. Corey both produced and starred in his newest feature film, Corbin Nash. Corey has spent time touring with his band, completing eighty shows in a mostly sold out US tour, and he recently had his first Top 40 Billboard hit single off his latest solo album.

In addition to his impressive background in entertainment, Corey is also a NY Times best-selling author for his 2013 autobiography Coreyography. Corey also serves as National Ambassador for CHILD USA, helping to bring awareness to the campaign for statute of limitation reform for victims of child sexual abuse. For more information visit https://coreyfeldman.net/

