Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,429,000 units of common shares for a gross proceeds of $170,000. Each unit consists of one common share at $0.07 and one common share purchase warrant at $0.13 for a period of two years. The financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange's approval. The Company shall have the right to call the outstanding Warrants for expiry upon a 20 days notice in the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX-V is above $0.25 for 7 consecutive trading days. The units issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for corporate purposes.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold deposit which contains 182,000 oz gold. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report and related press release with details on the resource are available on the Company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. In addition, Dynasty owns a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi2 gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, with which it is in legal dispute with Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Metals Group and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

