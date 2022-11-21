Wings Capital Partners LLC ("Wings") recently completed the delivery of one Airbus A320-200 aircraft to Air Serbia (Joint Stock Company for Air Traffic Air Serbia, Belgrade).

This A320-200 aircraft provides additional lift for Air Serbia's growing fleet.

"Wings delivery of this A320 aircraft to Air Serbia commences our relationship with the airline," said Gerry Burke, Wings' Vice President, Marketing. "We are very proud to support Air Serbia's growing fleet needs with the delivery of this aircraft and look forward to a long relationship with the airline."

"Fleet renewal is one of the most significant strategic activities for Air Serbia in the recent period. After a detailed consideration of the market offers, we decided to strengthen our fleet with an A320 aircraft from Wings Capital Partners LLC. With a YU-APO registration, the new Airbus already flies all over Europe, supporting our passengers with reliable and comfortable flights," said Zoran Ekmešcic, General Manager Supply Chain, Air Serbia.

About Air Serbia

The national airline of the Republic of Serbia has been operating under the name of Air Serbia since October 2013. It is the successor of Aeroput, which was founded in June 1927 and ever since has been among the leaders in the civil aviation industry. Since 1961, it has been a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In the summer of 2022, the airline flew to more than 70 scheduled and charter destinations in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, and Africa, both in passenger and cargo traffic. Through partner airlines, it offers flights to international destinations in Asia, Australia, North America, and Africa.

More information about the Serbian national airline is available at Air Serbia Media Centre.

About Wings Capital Partners

Wings Capital Partners LLC (Wings) is a private, full-service aircraft leasing platform primarily investing in single-aisle, in-production commercial jet aircraft on lease to airlines around the world. Led by best-in-class management team with significant aviation leasing experience and long-standing airline, lessor, banking, investor, and legal relationships.

Wings is owned by active investors, Corrum Capital Management, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company, and the Wings Executive Team. www.wingscap.com

