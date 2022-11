Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Miramis Mining Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated August 5, 2022 and August 12, 2022, it has completed a third and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") consisting of the issuance of up to 10,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per Share for gross aggregate proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"), pursuant to which it has issued 900,000 Shares for total gross aggregate proceeds of approximately $45,000.00 The Company has raised total aggregate proceeds of $240,000.00 from all three closings of the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing are expected to be used for general working capital purposes. All Shares issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Financing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-715-4751

E: morgan@miramismining.com

