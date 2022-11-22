Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (TSXV: APC) (FSE: 0E8) ("APC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Cory Brandolini to the board of directors.

Mr. Brandolini has over 3 decades of experience in the capital markets and as an advisor to disruptive, high growth software companies across many verticals in the technology sector. Over the course of his career, he has helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for public and private companies specifically in the technology sector. Mr. Brandolini's background includes two decades spent in the investment industry.

Mr. Brandolini was the Founder, CEO and Chairman of RESAAS Services Inc., an award-winning global real estate cloud platform. Under his direction, RESAAS saw its largest growth phase from a raw start up to over 400,000 subscribing realtors worldwide including the biggest brands in real estate. Mr. Brandolini took RESAAS public as one of the first true IPOs on the Canadian Securities Exchange and assisted the company in raising over $30 million in investment. Most recently, Mr. Brandolini is the Co-Founder, President and CEO of Railtown AI Technologies Inc., developers of a SAAS-delivered solution for software development teams that utilizes AI to drive optimizations and deliver insights at every stage of software development. Railtown converts CI/CD systems to full CI/CD/CM (continuous monitoring) systems - monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors from the whole CI/CD environment on a single platform. Railtown's Continuous Machine Learning Application will empower developers to accelerate innovation while ensuring their applications reliability and increasing velocity. Additionally, he has continued to provide capital markets and M&A advisory services to technology companies, including Teleo (VoIP platform acquired by Microsoft), WISR (Artificial Intelligence Incubator), AuthenTicket (Ticket Verification Technology).

Paul Woodward, CEO of the Company, states, "We're delighted that Cory has joined the board; he's a veteran entrepreneur and investor with extensive experience in technology and capital markets. I've known Cory for many years and look forward to his contributions to APC."

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation, through its subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc., has invented proprietary protein conjugation technology which enables the development of superior antibody-drug conjugates through improved site-specific labeling, drug-antibody ratio control and enabling of combination payloads. The technology has compelling pre-clinical data demonstrating improved homogeneity and increased in-vivo potency relative to current state of the art linker technology. The Company believes that the technology will enable the development of safer and more potent antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics and is pursuing licensing and partnership opportunities to advance development and create shareholder value.

