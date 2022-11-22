Pearl, Mississippi--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Mint Dental, founded by Jackson State University alumna and board-certified dentist Dr. Antoinette Liles, is now offering its dentistry services to the residents of Jackson, MS.





Dr. Antoinette Liles

The facility provides comprehensive dentistry services to patients with different dental needs, announced a proud Dr. Liles. Her practice renders general, pediatric, restorative, orthodontic, and cosmetic services to patients in a warm, welcoming environment where patients feel at ease.



Operating under the mantra, 'Where Arts Meet Science,' Mint Dental delivers an outstanding experience with a competent, patient-friendly staff, all while patients are reacquainted with their happiest, biggest smile and most confident version of themselves. Announcing the opening, Dr. Liles shared, "Mint Dental is a guilt-free, judgment zone where all smiles are welcomed."



The Jackson-based dental office also offers 'Invisalign Treatment' for Orthodontics as an alternative to metal braces. This treatment is aimed at correcting crooked teeth or mild misalignments by using clear, smooth plastic aligners that fit over teeth. The aligners will provide gentle pressure on teeth and gradually move them into the coveted position.



Clear Aligner Therapy is another noteworthy addition to the services offered by Mint Dental. This particular service involves creating an inclusive and enabling environment for patients of all kinds, including those who have been frightened by other dentists in the past or have a dental phobia.

Mint Dental is located on Riverwind E. Drive road and is open five times a week, offering same-day appointments to cater to emergencies requiring immediate dental care.

About Mint Dental:

Founded in 2020, Mint Dental is based in Pearl, Mississippi, offering comprehensive dental services in a comfortable setting, including general, restorative, pediatric, orthodontics, and cosmetic services to patients of all ages. The dental team is headed by Dr. Antoinette Liles, DMD, and founder of Mint Dental. She earned her dental degree from The University of Mississippi Medical Center's School of Dentistry and is an active member of the American Dental Association, Mississippi Association of Women Dentists and the American Association of Women Dentists. She is also the founder of the non-profit organization "Mintorship," a mentoring/scholarship foundation that provides shadowing and scholarship opportunities to pre-dental HBCU students in Mississippi.

Committed to providing exceptional care and expertise to assist patients in reaching their dental health goals, Dr. Liles and the entire team at Mint Dental strive to build long-lasting relationships with patients and their families.

Office: Mint Dental, 190 Riverwind E. Drive, Suite 201, Pearl, Mississippi 39208

Email: Info@mintdentalms.com

