Dusit International: Dusit Hotels and Resorts in Thailand heat up the winter season with a sizzling long-stay offer for global travellers seeking to escape the cold

The Always Warm with Dusit campaign offers unbeatable 30-night room rates, exclusive savings on dining and spa treatments, and the option to stay at up to six different Dusit Hotels and Resorts throughout Thailand.

Available now exclusively for members of Dusit's guest recognition programme, Dusit Gold.

BANGKOK, Thailand, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is coming, and Dusit Hotels and Resorts in Thailand are already helping international travellers to escape the cold and soaring home heating costs by offering a new 30-night package applicable for stays at one property or a choice of up to six properties nationwide.





Called Always Warm with Dusit, the package is valid for bookings and stays made through 31 March 2023. Two options are available - THB 50,000 (approx. £1,170, €1,400, USD1,390) or THB 135,000 (approx. £3,160, €3,650, USD3,740) - each offering 30 nights' accommodation with breakfast and more exclusive privileges at Dusit Hotels and Resorts throughout Thailand.

To qualify for these special rates and privileges, guests simply need to sign up for Dusit's guest recognition programme, Dusit Gold, which offers instant access to a breadth of exclusive benefits and members-only discounts at Dusit properties worldwide.

From the buzzing streets of Bangkok to the beautiful shorelines of Krabi and Phuket, the Always Warm with Dusit package offers a wide range of destinations and properties to choose from.

Renowned deluxe resorts such as Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Dusit Thani Hua Hin, Dusit Thani Pattaya, and Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort are all available to choose as part of the top package. Travellers preferring a more city-centric experience, meanwhile, can opt for well-known urban gems such as Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri Bangkok, dusitD2 Chiang Mai, dusitD2 Hua Hin, Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok, and ASAI Bangkok Chinatown.

Guests can book to spend the entire time at one property or purchase a pack of six vouchers valid for five nights each at the participating hotels of their choice. Vouchers are for single or double occupancy and include daily breakfast, 20% discount on dining and spa, and four pieces of laundry per day.

Guests can also expect to benefit from a wide range of memorable and meaningful experiences created in line with the four new pillars of Dusit Graciousness - Service (personalised and gracious), Well-Being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental).

The best time to visit Thailand is from November to February, when most parts of the kingdom experience the cool and dry season. With temperatures ranging from 29°C to 33°C (84°F to 91°F), this makes the country a welcome retreat from much cooler climes.

Always Warm with Dusit is available for booking now until 31 March 2023 at dusit.com/warm

Dusit's guest recognition programme, Dusit Gold, can be joined online at dusit.com/gold

