Dienstag, 22.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A113GH ISIN: AU000000GMA5 Ticker-Symbol: 0GI 
Frankfurt
17.11.22
16:10 Uhr
1,730 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIA GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AENZA
AENZA SAA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AENZA SAA ADR0,8000,00 %
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC14,700-0,68 %
AMTD IDEA GROUP ADR0,960-2,04 %
APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD0,6400,00 %
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED2,440+1,24 %
CELLNEX TELECOM SA33,420-0,18 %
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED0,2300,00 %
HELIA GROUP LIMITED1,7300,00 %
INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS PLC0,2600,00 %
NEW ENERGY SOLAR LIMITED0,6200,00 %
PHARNEXT0,0000,00 %
THINKSMART LIMITED0,300-4,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.