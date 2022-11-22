DJ Voiders to Start a New Phase in the Web3 Games Evolution

Voiders to Start a New Phase in the Web3 Games Evolution 22-Nov-2022

Voiders to Start a New Phase in the Web3 Games Evolution

Dubai, UAE | November 18, 2022

Voiders to Start a New Phase in the Web3 Games Evolution

The Voiders team is excited to announce that their game will start a new phase in the web3 games evolution. This new phase will bring better quality games, more opportunities for players to earn income, and a stronger community focus.

The team's announcement has already generated a lot of hype and interest in the project. Not surprisingly, players and investors are eager to see what the game offers. The Voiders team is confident that their game will become a trend-setting project in the web3 field.

A Closer Look at the Project's Core

Voiders is a mid-core mobile game that is already complex and intellectual. However, the team behind Voiders plans to continue to evolve the game and add new content to keep players engaged. They also plan on supporting the game for at least seven years, which will positively impact investments in the project.

NFT tokens are a small part of the Voiders project. However, those who own these tokens will be at the forefront of earning potential in the game. Players can earn income by playing the game and participating in the community.

The Voiders team plans to change the mindset of web2 players. Moreover, they aim to show gamers that they can have fun and earn money by playing. They believe their game will open a new phase in the web3 evolution.

Voiders is ready to set a new standard for quality games. At the same time, while trying to simplify the process of mass adoption of the product to the market, Voiders is ready to set a new standard for quality games.

Discovering the Project's Storyline

The team has also recently unveiled the main details of the game's storyline. Players will enter a dark and dangerous universe where they must battle the forces of evil. The game will offer a unique and challenging experience that keeps players hooked.

Specifically, in the game, players will be able to choose from a variety of unique races. Each race has its strengths and weaknesses. Players must strategize and use their skills to defeat the Universal Evil and save the galaxy.

The team chose to set the game in an imaginary world after a destructive event. The "Big Bang" nearly erased all living things in the universe. This provided the perfect setting for a game that is both dark and dangerous. Another essential aspect is that the Lore of the project allows players to develop the game plot endlessly.

Preparing for Launch

Voiders' team has also recently announced a well-designed timeline for its upcoming operations. The team plans to release several game modes in the closed alpha and beta tests.

The first open beta test will begin in June 2023, giving all users access to the game. However, not all features will be available at that time. The team explained that this test would help them balance the game before release. All beta testers will receive additional rewards once the game officially launches.

The team plans to release the game in Q4 2023. At launch, the game will include two main modes: PvP and PvE, with two secondary modes: pets and ships.

About Voiders

Voiders is ready to enter the market as the first and largest blockchain-based mobile FPS game. This team follows the principle of "Games First." These professionals have no doubts: the Web3 market deserves quality and long-term oriented projects.

The project offers all players a trustless and transparent gaming environment with its fair play system. Thanks to blockchain technology, Voiders can offer provably fair gameplay, item ownership, and true digital scarcity.

Voiders is an online multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) game for mobile that features player-versus-player (PvP) and player-versus-environment (PvE) gameplay. It does not end here: Voiders is not only an FPS, but it has other Meta games within its ecosystem.

The project's team is excited to bring this new Co-Op multiplayer experience to mobile gamers worldwide.

More information about Voiders is available on its website and the social media pages listed below.

Twitter | Discord | Pre-minting Page

