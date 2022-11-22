PHSC Plc - Half-year Report

22 November 2022

PHSC PLC

("PHSC", the "Company" or the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2022

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022.

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Financial Highlights

Group revenue of £1.679m (H1 FY22: £1.719m).

EBITDA of £162k (H1 FY22: £163k including £29k of grant funding).

Earnings per share of 0.90p (H1 FY22: 0.78p).

Cash of £691k (H1 FY22: £902k).

Net asset value (unaudited) of £3.6m following end-of-year write-downs (H1 FY22: £4.7m).

Pro-forma net asset value (unaudited) per share of 30.6p, compared to a mid-market share price as at market close on 30 September 2022 of 19p.

of 19p. Interim dividend declared of 0.5p per ordinary share.

Operational Highlights and Business Outlook

Revenues and EBITDA at the interim stage were little changed from those in the same period last year. That said, the contributions from each subsidiary have been different with some showing improvement and others below where they previously were. All subsidiaries, however, have traded profitably over the reporting period. A breakdown of how each subsidiary has performed is set out in a separate section of this report below.

All subsidiaries were adversely affected by rising costs in many areas of the group's business, in particular in relation to travel and accommodation charges.

The Board took the decision to increase salaries in April 2022 and again in September 2022, although the latter increase did not impact the halfway stage. It was felt important to protect employee wellbeing and livelihoods at a time when inflationary pressures had eroded salary values. Staff retention is one of the Group's key performance indicators and with a tight labour market our longer-term success depends on attracting and retaining staff of the right calibre.

The retail sector shows no material signs of returning to pre-pandemic trading levels and the Group continues to closely monitor the performance of its B2BSG Solutions subsidiary which offers security solutions to that sector. Profitability has also been impacted by the weakness of Sterling, as all electronic tags and associated systems are purchased from abroad.

There has been a marked improvement in the fortunes of RSA Environmental Health, which predominantly sells into the education sector. This subsidiary has seen revenues rise by a third and EBITDA double when compared with the first half of the prior financial year as schools have returned to a normal way of trading.

Our Personnel Health and Safety Consultants subsidiary saw a marked reduction in sales over the equivalent reporting period in 2021, caused by the cessation of a Covid-related testing programme that ended when the pandemic abated. This led to around 40% lower EBITDA, although the subsidiary continues to trade very profitably.

Our leisure sector related subsidiary, Quality Leisure Management, saw revenues increased by over a third with EBITDA more than 40% ahead, as activity in leisure facilities returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The contribution to revenues from our Scottish subsidiary, QCS International, was also higher than last year and there was a corresponding rise in profit.

The Board is confident that the Group is well-placed to deal with the circumstances that it will encounter over the remainder of the current financial year but acknowledges that cost pressures in an uncertain economic environment will create challenges.

Dividend

The Board believes that the Group will remain cash generative and there are sufficient cash reserves to enable the payment of an interim dividend. Accordingly, the Board has decided to declare an interim dividend of 0.5p per ordinary share, to be paid on 13 January 2023, to those shareholders on the register of members on 23 December 2022.

Any recommendation by the Board for a final dividend will be subject to the Group's full year performance, cash reserves, and the outlook at that time.

Cash Flow

Cash at bank on 30 September 2022 stood at £0.7m compared to approximately £0.9m at the same time last year. Over the 12 month period since the date of the last Interim results, the Company has made dividend distributions totalling £130k and undertaken a share buyback costing £312k inclusive of associated costs.

Despite no current expectation of having to call upon it, the Group has renewed its £50,000 banking facility with HSBC.

The Group has sufficient cash reserves to service the proposed interim dividend and all requirements arising in the normal course of business. There are currently no additional calls on the Company's cash. It is noted that authority was obtained at the last AGM for the Company to potentially undertake a further share buyback programme(s), however, no decision has been taken on this matter at the present time.

Discrete Performance by Trading Subsidiaries

Profit/loss figures for the individual subsidiaries below are stated before tax and inter-company charges (including the costs of operating the parent plc which are recovered through management charges levied on, and dividends received from, trading subsidiaries), interest paid and received, depreciation and amortisation.

Inspection Services (UK) Limited

Invoiced sales of £95,620 yielding a profit of £4,962 (H1 FY22: £94,392 and £10,923).

Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited

Invoiced sales of £423,253 yielding a profit of £119,478 (H1 FY22: £607,906 and £198,579).

RSA Environmental Health Limited

Invoiced sales of £174,625 resulting in a profit of £32,767 (H1 FY22: £130,953 and £15,646).

Quality Leisure Management Limited

Invoiced sales of £192,014 resulting in a profit of £67,769 (H1 FY22: £137,281 and £37,500).

QCS International Limited

Invoiced sales of £408,894 yielding a profit of £138,463 (H1 FY22: £356,968 and £113,668).

B2BSG Solutions Limited

Invoiced sales of £384,340 resulting in a profit of £2,825 (H1 FY22: £391,729 and loss of £16,738).

Group Statement of Comprehensive Income Six months

ended Six months

ended Year

ended 30 Sept 22 30 Sept 21 31 Mar 22 Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations Revenue 3 1,679 1,719 3,571 Cost of sales (804) (888) (1,939) Gross profit 875 831 1,632 Administrative expenses (744) (727) (1,446) Goodwill impairment 2 - - (793) Government grants - 29 29 Other income 1 - - Profit from operations 132 133 (578) Finance income - - - Profit before taxation 132 133 (578) Corporation tax expense (26) (27) (53) Profit for the period after tax attributable to owners of parent 3 106 106 (631) Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent 106 106 (631) Basic and diluted earnings per share for profit after tax from continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Group during the period 5 0.90p 0.78p (4.76)p

Group Statement of Financial Position 30 Sept 22 30 Sept 21 31 Mar 22 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Note £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4 462 500 490 Goodwill 2,235 3,028 2,235 Deferred tax asset 16 2 16 2,713 3,530 2,741 Current assets Inventories 206 252 186 Trade and other receivables 660 686 726 Cash and cash equivalents 691 902 649 1,557 1,840 1,561 Total assets 3 4,270 5,370 4,302 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 471 460 617 Right of use lease liability 23 28 31 Current corporation tax payable 81 115 55 575 603 703 Non-current liabilities Right of use lease liability 14 26 24 Deferred taxation liabilities 62 51 62 76 77 86 Total liabilities 651 680 789 Net assets 3,619 4,690 3,513 Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Group Called up share capital 1,185 1,468 1,468 Share premium account 1,916 1,916 1,916 Capital redemption reserve 426 143 143 Merger relief reserve 134 134 134 Treasury shares - (335) (645) Retained earnings (42) 1,364 497 3,619 4,690 3,513

Group Statement of Changes in Equity Share Capital Share

Premium

Merger

Relief

Reserve

Capital

Redemption

Reserve



Treasury

Shares Retained

Earnings



Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000

£'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 1 April 2022 1,468 1,916 134 143 (645) 497 3,513 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders - - - -

- 106 106 Cancellation of treasury shares (283) - - 283 645 (645) - Balance at 30 September 2022 1,185 1,916 134 426 - (42) 3,619 Balance at 1 April 2021 1,468 1,916 134 143 - 1,258 4,919 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders - - - -

- 106 106 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (325) - (325) Cost of share buyback - - - - (10) - (10) Balance at 30 September 2021 1,468 1,916 134 143 (335) 1,364 4,690

Group Statement of Cash Flows Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Sept 22 30 Sept 21 31 Mar 22 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows generated from operating activities Cash generated from operations 62 17 313 Tax paid - - (89) Net cash generated from operating activities 62 17 224 Cash flows used in investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2) - (22) Disposal of fixed assets - - - Interest received - - 1 Net cash used in investing activities (2) - (21) Cash flows used in financing activities Payments on right of use assets (18) (17) (16) Share buyback - (335) (645) Dividends paid to Group shareholders - - (130) Net cash used in financing activities (18) (352) (791) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42 (335) (588) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 649 1,237 1,237 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 691 902 649 Notes to the cash flow statement Cash generated from operations Operating profit - continuing operations 132 133 (578) Depreciation charge 30 30 59 Goodwill impairment - - 793 Loss on sale of fixed assets - - 2 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (20) 8 74 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 66 (96) (136) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other payables (146) (58) 99 Cash generated from operations 62 17 313



Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

1. Basis of preparation

These condensed consolidated financial statements are presented on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and have been prepared in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies and the Companies Act 2006, as applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.

The financial information contained in this announcement, which has not been audited, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, prepared under IFRS, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report for the 2022 financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed within these interim financial statements as adopted in the most recent annual financial statements.

Impairment of goodwill

The Board has considered the carrying value of goodwill and is satisfied that the assumptions made at the time of the last adjustment remain valid.

2. Exceptional Administrative Expenses

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 Sept 22 30 Sept 21 31 Mar 22 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Impairment of PHSC plc's investment in £'000 £'000 £'000 Inspection Services (UK) Limited - - 117 B2BSG Solutions Limited - - 676 - - 793

3. Segmental Reporting

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 Sept 22 30 Sept 21 31 Mar 22 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue £'000 £'000 £'000 Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd 384 392 749 384 392 749 Health & Safety division Inspection Services (UK) Ltd 96 94 187 Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd 423 608 1,283 Quality Leisure Management Ltd 192 137 324 RSA Environmental Health Ltd 175 131 304 886 970 2,098 Systems division: QCS International Ltd 409 357 724 Total revenue 1,679 1,719 3,571 Profit/(loss) after taxation, before management charge Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd 4 (13) (55) Health & Safety division Inspection Services (UK) Ltd 1 6 10 Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd 102 166 294 Quality Leisure Management Ltd 56 30 87 RSA Environmental Health Ltd 25 13 47 184 215 438 Systems division: QCS International Ltd 107 87 158 Holding company: PHSC plc (189) (183) (379) 106 106 162 Goodwill impairment - - (793) Total Group profit after taxation 106 106 (631)

30 Sept 22 30 Sept 21 31 Mar 22 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Total assets £'000 £'000 £'000 Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd 178 292 197 Safety division Inspection Services (UK) Ltd 97 108 110 Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd 289 470 630 Quality Leisure Management Ltd 185 166 226 RSA Environmental Health Limited 619 584 622 1,190 1,328 1,588 Systems division: QCS International Ltd 395 337 454 Holding company: PHSC plc 3,270 4,184 2,826 5,033 6,141 5,065 Adjustment of goodwill (765) (773) (765) Adjustment of deferred tax 2 2 2 Total assets 4,270 5,370 4,302

4. Property, plant and equipment

30 Sept 22 30 Sept 21 31 Mar 22 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cost or valuation Brought forward 928 928 928 Additions 2 - 22 Disposals - - (22) Carried forward 930 928 928 Depreciation Brought forward 438 398 398 Charge 30 30 59 Disposals - - (19) Carried forward 468 428 438 Net book value 462 500 490

5. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the following data.

Six months ended Six months ended

Year ended 30 Sept 22 30 Sept 21 31 Mar 22 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Earnings Continuing activities 106 106 (631) Number of shares 30 Sept 22 30 Sept 21 31 Mar 22 Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share 11,847,019 13,646,497 13,250,966

