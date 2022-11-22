> New tolling system will save 30,000 tons of CO 2 per year on A13 and A14 highways

On September 22, Kapsch TrafficCom was awarded with the delivery of free flow gantries including hardware supply and related software by French highway concessionaire SAPN.

The system will make traffic more fluid (especially during weekends and days of heavy traffic conditions), reduce emissions and improve the attractiveness of the territories of Île-de-France and Normandy. It is being installed along 250km of the A13 and A14 highways, a heavily frequented highway route in France. It will be located between capital city Paris and the city of Caen in Normandy.

"Drivers will no longer have to slow down or wait at the tolling plaza, but will be able to enjoy the road freely and without tolling interruptions, as payments may be conducted automatically or afterwards," comments Quentin Houet, Area Sales Manager at Kapsch TrafficCom. "With the system, to which Kapsch TrafficCom is supplying part of the central building blocks, 30,000 tons of CO2 will be saved per year."

Kapsch TrafficCom is delivering a complete set of gantries as well as the interfaces with central SAPN systems. The contract also contains optional maintenance services. The project, based on technology that Kapsch TrafficCom has successfully deployed in many countries around the globe, involves replacing existing tolling plazas with gantries able to detect, identify and classify vehicles and calculate the corresponding toll fee automatically.

"This project is a major stepping stone in the migration from traditional plaza tolling towards free flow systems for a cleaner mobility and a seamless driving experience for the people using the A13 and A14 highways," concludes Quentin Houet.

Delivery is set to start immediately, while first parts of the new system are expected to become operational in the second half of 2023 to allow a free flow go-live in the course of 2024. This new solution will be implemented with limited impact over the ongoing traffic.

