Highlights for fiscal year 2022 include:
- Revenue increased 8.9% to $4.63 billion, compared to $4.25 billion for the prior year. A combination of organic and acquired growth more than offset the $800 million decline in COVID-19 response work.
- Diluted earnings per share were $3.29, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $4.37. Results for the three months ended September 30, 2022, included combined benefits of $0.33 earnings per share from several contractual and legal items and a one-time gain on sale.
- Record signed contracts awards of $10.5 billion, which includes awarded Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services contract for Contact Center Operations valued at $6.6 billion.
- A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable on November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.
"Our fiscal year 2022 results provide us confidence that the foundation we laid for the core business is yielding the desired outcome. There were record signed contract awards and the backlog of business is at an all-time high," said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Expansion of core work and new business wins that take full advantage of our capabilities more than replaced the anticipated decline in short-term work."
Consolidated Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Revenue for fiscal year 2022 increased 8.9% to $4.63 billion, compared to $4.25 billion for the prior year. Organic growth from new or expanded programs and full-period contributions of the U.S. Federal Services acquisitions drove the $377 million revenue increase, which was net of $800 million less short-term COVID-19 response work. Adjusting for COVID-19 response work, normalized organic growth was approximately 18% over the prior year and driven by contributions from all three segments.
For fiscal year 2022, the operating margin was 7.0% and the adjusted margin operating margin was 9.0%. This compares to margins of 9.6% and 10.6%, respectively, for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share were $3.29 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $4.37. This compares to $4.67 and $5.19, respectively, for the prior-year period.
Results for the three months ended September 30, 2022, included combined benefits of $28 million, or $0.33 earnings per share, from several contractual and legal items worth $17 million, or $0.20 earnings per share, resolved in the quarter and a one-time gain on the sale of the company's former headquarters worth $11.0 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share.
The Outside the U.S. Segment realized a loss in fiscal year 2022 primarily due to the unfortunate rebid outcome in Australia, which included severance costs and the write-down on a percentage of completion project disclosed in the third quarter.
U.S. Federal Services Segment
U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for fiscal year 2022 increased 19.4% to $2.26 billion, compared to $1.89 billion reported for the prior year. The acquisitions of Attain Federal, Veterans Evaluation Services (VES), and Aidvantage had full-period contributions. Organic growth stemming from new work wins and expansion on recompete wins helped offset the decline in the COVID-19 response work. Adjusting for COVID-19 response work, normalized organic growth in the segment was approximately 4.8% over the prior year.
The segment operating margin for fiscal year 2022 was 10.4% as compared to 10.0% reported for the prior year. Approximately one-third of the contractual and legal items benefited segment results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
U.S. Services Segment
U.S. Services Segment revenue for fiscal year 2022 decreased by 3.3% to $1.61 billion, compared to $1.66 billion reported in the prior year. The expected decline in COVID-19 response work was tempered by growth from previously disclosed new contract wins in the segment. Adjusting for COVID-19 response work, normalized organic growth in the segment was more than 30% over the prior year.
The segment operating margin for fiscal year 2022 was 11.3% compared to 15.3% reported for the prior-year period. Approximately one-third of the contractual and legal items benefited segment results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Margins were comparatively lower over the prior year, particularly in the second half of fiscal year 2022, as the highly-profitable short-term COVID-19 response work concluded. Meanwhile, redetermination activities remained paused as a result of the PHE, acting as a headwind to the earnings potential of the segment.
Outside the U.S. Segment
Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for fiscal year 2022 increased 9.2% to $763.7 million as compared to $699.1 million reported for the prior year, which was net of a 6% currency headwind. Organic growth in the segment was approximately 11% with U.K. Restart Programme being the largest contributor as caseload ramped across fiscal year 2022.
The segment realized an operating loss of $15.2 million for fiscal year 2022, compared to an operating profit of $20.1 million in the prior year. The fiscal 2022 loss was primarily due to an unfortunate rebid outcome in Australia and a write-down on a percentage of completion project disclosed in the prior quarter.
Sales and Pipeline
Year-to-date signed contract awards at September 30, 2022, totaled $10.5 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $800.1 million. These awards include the previously announced Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Contract for contact Center Operations valued at $6.6 billion, which contributed to the higher 2.3x book-to-bill ratio at September 30, 2022.
The sales pipeline at September 30, 2022, was $30.7 billion (comprised of approximately $3.4 billion in proposals pending, $3.10 billion in proposals in preparation, and $24.2 billion in opportunities tracking). New work opportunities represent 73.5% of the total sales pipeline.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flows
At September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.7 million and gross debt was $1.37 billion. The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to pro-forma EBITDA for the full year ended September 30, 2022, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 2.6x. This reflects debt pay downs of approximately $128 million in the most recent quarter and compares to 2.9x at June 30, 2022. In the near term, the company plans to continue prioritizing debt pay downs using its free cash flow.
For fiscal year 2022, cash flows from operating activities totaled $289.8 million and free cash flow was $233.7 million. This compares to $517.3 million and $480.8 million, respectively, in the prior year, which benefited from additional short-term COVID-19 response work earnings and working capital benefits totaling more than $100 million.
As of September 30, 2022, DSO were 62 days. The company is updating its target range to 60 to 70 days.
On October 7, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 for each share of our common stock outstanding. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.
FY23 Outlook
Maximus is establishing fiscal year 2023 guidance. The company expects revenue to range between $4.75 billion and $4.90 billion. Adjusted operating income is expected to range between $390 million and $415 million which excludes an estimated $94 million of expense for amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $3.70 and $4.00 per share.
Guidance assumes that redetermination activities in the U.S. Services segment continue to be paused across fiscal year 2023 as there is currently no projected end date to the PHE. In addition, the short-term COVID response work has concluded and does not contribute to the company's forecast for fiscal year 2023.
Free cash flow is expected to range between $225 million and $275 million for fiscal year 2023. The company forecasts interest expense between $85 million and $95 million, an effective income tax rate between 24.5% and 25.5%, and weighted average shares outstanding between 61.2 million and 61.3 million shares for fiscal year 2023.
"As we enter fiscal year 2023, we conclude a formative but somewhat volatile period for the business, and now have the opportunity to capitalize on the organic growth we are seeing in the core business, and execution of our recently refreshed strategy," Caswell continued. "Our expectations for the upcoming year illustrate while there remain elements in our environment influenced by federal policy decisions, they represent upside opportunity for the business on top of a base that is supported by a stable business model with long-term contracts that provide essential and in-demand government services."
Maximus, Inc.
For the Three Months
For the Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue
$
1,177,031
$
1,106,131
$
4,631,018
$
4,254,485
Cost of revenue
904,048
887,725
3,691,208
3,307,510
Gross profit
272,983
218,406
939,810
946,975
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
146,991
129,590
534,493
494,088
Amortization of intangible assets
22,514
20,639
90,465
44,357
Gain on sale of land and building
11,046
—
11,046
—
Operating income
114,524
68,177
325,898
408,530
Interest expense
16,098
10,695
45,965
14,744
Other expense, net
742
521
2,835
10,105
Income before income taxes
97,684
56,961
277,098
383,681
Provision for income taxes
28,617
4,947
73,270
92,481
Net income
$
69,067
$
52,014
$
203,828
$
291,200
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.13
$
0.84
$
3.30
$
4.69
Diluted
$
1.13
$
0.83
$
3.29
$
4.67
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
61,010
62,082
61,774
62,072
Diluted
61,292
62,506
61,969
62,365
Dividends declared per share
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
1.12
$
1.12
Maximus, Inc.
As of September 30,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
40,658
$
135,061
Accounts receivable, net
807,110
834,819
Income taxes receivable
2,158
5,413
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
182,387
104,201
Total current assets
1,032,313
1,079,494
Property and equipment, net
52,258
62,627
Capitalized software, net
58,740
42,868
Operating lease right-of-use assets
132,885
179,349
Goodwill
1,779,415
1,774,406
Intangible assets, net
804,904
879,168
Deferred contract costs, net
47,732
36,486
Deferred compensation plan assets
37,050
46,738
Deferred income taxes
4,970
990
Other assets
42,447
16,839
Total assets
$
3,992,714
$
4,118,965
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
264,553
$
305,565
Accrued compensation and benefits
178,199
186,809
Deferred revenue, current portion
87,146
98,588
Income taxes payable
718
6,782
Long-term debt, current portion
63,458
80,555
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
63,999
76,077
Other current liabilities
116,374
35,057
Total current liabilities
774,447
789,433
Deferred revenue, non-current portion
21,414
35,932
Deferred income taxes
206,099
194,638
Long-term debt, non-current portion
1,292,483
1,429,137
Deferred compensation plan liabilities, non-current portion
40,210
47,405
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
86,175
121,771
Other liabilities
22,515
20,320
Total liabilities
2,443,343
2,638,636
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 60,774 and 61,954 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively (shares in thousands)
557,978
532,411
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33,961
)
(39,908
)
Retained earnings
1,025,354
987,826
Total shareholders' equity
1,549,371
1,480,329
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,992,714
$
4,118,965
Maximus, Inc.
For the Three Months
For the Year
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
69,067
$
52,014
$
203,828
$
291,200
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations:
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and capitalized software
12,455
12,697
42,330
46,361
Amortization of intangible assets
22,514
20,639
90,465
44,357
Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
1,066
865
3,012
865
Costs related to debt financing
—
—
—
8,509
Gain on sale of land and building
(11,046
)
—
(11,046
)
—
Deferred income taxes
17,383
(10,209
)
10,204
(6,577
)
Stock compensation expense
8,396
7,731
30,476
28,554
Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:
Accounts receivable
54,129
292,882
14,132
38,578
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(16,199
)
(24,268
)
(6,745
)
(16,726
)
Deferred contract costs
(4,354
)
347
(12,056
)
(15,426
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9,855
(89,969
)
(32,722
)
26,904
Accrued compensation and benefits
(10,558
)
(16,275
)
3,288
18,112
Deferred revenue
(19,684
)
30,028
(19,342
)
53,652
Income taxes
(688
)
(17,898
)
(13,510
)
(2,733
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities
218
4,237
(1,112
)
5,314
Other assets and liabilities
(12,491
)
7,842
(11,363
)
(3,622
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
120,063
270,663
289,839
517,322
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software
(20,209
)
(4,432
)
(56,145
)
(36,565
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(151
)
(19,442
)
(14,295
)
(1,798,915
)
Proceeds from the sale of land and building
14,431
—
16,431
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,929
)
(23,874
)
(54,009
)
(1,835,480
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends paid to Maximus shareholders
(16,954
)
(17,213
)
(68,716
)
(68,838
)
Purchases of Maximus common stock
(22,255
)
—
(96,119
)
(3,363
)
Tax withholding related to RSU vesting
—
—
(9,673
)
(9,818
)
Payments for contingent consideration
(1,369
)
—
(1,369
)
—
Payments for debt financing costs
—
(454
)
—
(23,213
)
Proceeds from borrowings
200,000
33,129
615,000
2,318,129
Principal payments for debt
(327,685
)
(216,603
)
(770,658
)
(824,483
)
Other
83,264
42
83,264
(2,721
)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(84,999
)
(201,099
)
(248,271
)
1,385,693
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(2,965
)
(2,356
)
(7,334
)
474
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
26,170
43,334
(19,775
)
68,009
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
110,625
113,236
156,570
88,561
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
136,795
$
156,570
$
136,795
$
156,570
Maximus, Inc.
For the Three Months
For the Year
2022
2021
2022
2021
Amount (1)
% (2)
Amount (1)
% (2)
Amount (1)
% (2)
Amount (1)
% (2)
(dollars in thousands)
Revenue:
U.S. Federal Services
$
579,066
$
540,302
$
2,259,744
$
1,893,284
U.S. Services
423,798
392,623
1,607,612
1,662,110
Outside the U.S.
174,167
173,206
763,662
699,091
Revenue
$
1,177,031
$
1,106,131
$
4,631,018
$
4,254,485
Gross profit:
U.S. Federal Services
$
153,508
26.5
%
$
120,146
22.2
%
$
519,440
23.0
%
$
432,551
22.8
%
U.S. Services
94,199
22.2
%
84,794
21.6
%
343,004
21.3
%
408,050
24.6
%
Outside the U.S.
25,276
14.5
%
13,466
7.8
%
77,366
10.1
%
106,374
15.2
%
Gross profit
$
272,983
23.2
%
$
218,406
19.7
%
$
939,810
20.3
%
$
946,975
22.3
%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses:
U.S. Federal Services
$
81,169
14.0
%
$
70,608
13.1
%
$
284,509
12.6
%
$
243,485
12.9
%
U.S. Services
45,176
10.7
%
36,954
9.4
%
160,902
10.0
%
153,609
9.2
%
Outside the U.S.
24,084
13.8
%
21,230
12.3
%
92,536
12.1
%
86,248
12.3
%
Other (4)
(3,438
)
NM
798
NM
(3,454
)
NM
10,746
NM
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
146,991
12.5
%
$
129,590
11.7
%
$
534,493
11.5
%
$
494,088
11.6
%
Operating income:
U.S. Federal Services
$
72,339
12.5
%
$
49,538
9.2
%
$
234,931
10.4
%
$
189,066
10.0
%
U.S. Services
49,023
11.6
%
47,840
12.2
%
182,102
11.3
%
254,441
15.3
%
Outside the U.S.
1,192
0.7
%
(7,764
)
(4.5
)%
(15,170
)
(2.0
)%
20,126
2.9
%
Amortization of intangible assets
(22,514
)
NM
(20,639
)
NM
(90,465
)
NM
(44,357
)
NM
Gain on sale of land and building (3)
11,046
NM
—
NM
11,046
NM
—
NM
Other (4)
3,438
NM
(798
)
NM
3,454
NM
(10,746
)
NM
Operating income
$
114,524
9.7
%
$
68,177
6.2
%
$
325,898
7.0
%
$
408,530
9.6
%
|(1)
Expenses that are not specifically included in the segments are included in other categories, including amortization of intangible assets and the direct costs of acquisitions. These costs are excluded from measuring each segment's operating performance.
|(2)
Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages not considered meaningful are marked "NM."
|(3)
During fiscal year 2022, we sold the land and building which held our corporate headquarters, resulting in a gain on sale of $11.0 million.
|(4)
Other expenses includes credits and costs that are not allocated to a particular segment. This includes expenses incurred as part of our acquisitions, as well as potential acquisitions which have not been or may not be completed.
Maximus, Inc.
For the Three Months
For the Year
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
120,063
$
270,663
289,839
517,322
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software
(20,209
)
(4,432
)
(56,145
)
(36,565
)
Free cash flow
$
99,854
$
266,231
$
233,694
$
480,757
Maximus, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Year Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Operating income
$
114,524
$
68,177
$
325,898
$
408,530
Add back: Amortization of intangible assets
22,514
20,639
90,465
44,357
Adjusted operating income excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
137,038
$
88,816
$
416,363
$
452,887
Adjusted operating income margin excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP)
11.6
%
8.0
%
9.0
%
10.6
%
Net income
$
69,067
$
52,014
$
203,828
$
291,200
Add back: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
16,622
15,388
66,786
32,752
Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
85,689
$
67,402
$
270,614
$
323,952
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.12
$
0.83
$
3.29
$
4.67
Add back: Effect of amortization of intangible assets on diluted earnings per share
0.28
0.25
1.08
0.52
Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
1.40
$
1.08
$
4.37
$
5.19
