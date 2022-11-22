Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.11.2022
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 
Tradegate
22.11.22
09:00 Uhr
47,680 Euro
-0,060
-0,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2022 | 08:41
131 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Sampo to the Main Market

Stockholm, November 22, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Sampo Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs) (Sampo, ticker name SAMPO SDB)
commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the
Insurance sector and is the 57th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's
European markets* in 2022. Sampo has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market
since 1988. 

Sampo is the leading P&C insurer in the Nordic region and also offers P&C
insurance in digital channels in the UK and the Baltics and has a presence in
the Finnish life insurance market. Sampo has strong connections to Sweden
through a well-known consumer brand in If, 1.6 million private and corporate
customers, an extensive network of business partners and over 2,300 employees.
Sampo was originally founded in 1909 and has its headquarters in Helsinki. 

"Nasdaq Stockholm is the largest and most liquid market among the Nordic
countries. A Stockholm listing could increase demand for Sampo shares and
improve trading volumes over time and hence benefit all shareholders," says
Björn Wahlroos, Chair of the Board of Directors. 

"We are excited to welcome Sampo to the Stockholm Main Market. The dual listing
of the company in Stockholm and Helsinki both showcases the strength and
attractiveness of Nasdaq Stockholm as one of the most attractive marketplaces
in Europe and our ability to support companies with investor access in multiple
countries across," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We
look forward to following Sampo's continued growth journey both on Nasdaq
Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
