Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856200 ISIN: BE0003470755 Ticker-Symbol: SOL 
Tradegate
22.11.22
09:58 Uhr
97,00 Euro
+0,18
+0,19 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
BEL-20
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,2297,2810:10
97,2497,2810:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2022 | 08:41
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solvay S.A.: Solvay announces early redemption of USD senior bonds

Brussels, November 22, 2022 - before market opening - Solvay has delivered a notice of early redemption in full to holders of Cytec's US dollar 3.50% senior notes due 2023 guaranteed by Solvay with ISIN / CUSIP US23282AJ97 / 232820AJ9 in an outstanding principal amount of USD 196,086,000. The redemption will be implemented in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.

The redemption date will be January 1, 2023. The redemption price is 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed on the redemption date, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date (being
USD 1,715,752.50). The paying agent is The Bank of New York Mellon.

Karim Hajjar, CFO of Solvay, commented, "This early redemption will be financed out of existing financial resources and was made possible by the continued strong financial performance and cash generation in particular. Since 2019, the total deleveraging of debt and pensions approaches €3 billion and leverage as of the end of September 2022, was 1.2x, a record low. The continued strengthening of our balance sheet underpins our project to separate into two strong, independent leading companies in the second half of 2023."


Attachment

  • 20221122_US Debt redemption_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7bb9527e-003e-4a8c-8e4f-6007df1bb8c0)

SOLVAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.