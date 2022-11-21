Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.: Staffing 360 Solutions Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2022 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced its Fiscal 2022 third quarter and nine-month financial results.
Q3 2022 Overview
- Revenue increased by 39.2% to $66.1M as compared with $47.5M in the prior year period, or an increase of 44.3% on a constant currency basis
- Gross profit was $12.3M, an increase of 28.1% from $9.6M in the prior year period, or an increase of 30% on a constant currency basis
- Operating income was $500K for the quarter as compared with operating income of $470K in the prior year period
- Net income was $1.0M for the quarter as compared with net income of $8.7M in the prior year period. Excluding the $9.5 million PPP loan forgiveness in the prior year, we showed significant improvement
- EBITDA for the quarter was $3.0M vs. $10.5M in the prior year period. Excluding the $9.5 million PPP loan forgiveness in the prior year, we again showed significant improvement
- Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1M million as compared with $1.5M million in the prior year period
- Fully diluted EPS was $0.43 as compared with $6.89 in the same period last year
Nine Month 2022 Overview
- Revenue increased by 19.1% to $175.1M as compared with $147.0M for the nine months ended October 2, 2021. On a constant currency basis, the increase was 22.3%
- Gross profit was $31.4M, an increase of 17.9% from $26.7M for the nine months ended October 2, 2021. On a constant currency basis, the increase was 20%
- Loss from operations was ($1.2M) as compared with a loss of ($1.3M) in the prior year period
- Net loss was ($3.5M) as compared with net income of $14.9M in the prior year period. Excluding the $19.6 million PPP loan forgiveness in the prior year, we narrowed our loss by $1.2M
- EBITDA for the period was $1.7M vs. $20.5M in the prior year period. Excluding the $19.6 million PPP loan forgiveness in the prior year, we improved by $900K
- Adjusted EBITDA was $5.3 million vs. $4.0 million in the prior year period
- Fully diluted EPS was ($1.80) as compared with $13.40 in the same period last year
Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President, said, "Our paradigm changing service delivery approach continues to gain momentum in the market, delivering strong revenue growth and significant margin improvements in the third quarter.
"This quarter also marked the first full quarter of contribution from our recent acquisition of Headway Workforce Solutions and to date we remain on track to implement $1.8M of wide-ranging integrations savings. We believe that Headway's unique approach to staffing is an excellent complement to our business model and can be leveraged into our other brands in both the U.S. and U.K.
"I am also very pleased with the progress we have made in our capital structure. We have reduced our fixed term debt to $9.4M from a high of $70M in 2020 and have recently completed the consolidation of our U.S. asset-based lending facility, which will extend maturity into 2024 and significantly lower borrowing costs going forward.
"Our buy-integrate-build strategy is beginning to pay dividends, and we anticipate continued revenue growth and margin improvements as we move towards our long-term goals," concluded Mr. Flood.
Staffing 360 Solutions and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share values)
(Unaudited)
|QUARTERS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
|October 1, 2022
|October 2, 2021
|October 1, 2022
|October 2, 2021
|Revenue
|$
|66,120
|$
|47,501
|$
|175,066
|$
|146,982
|Cost of Revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization stated below
|53,795
|37,877
|143,709
|120,324
|Gross Profit
|12,325
|9,624
|31,357
|26,658
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|11,043
|8,463
|30,416
|25,811
|Depreciation and amortization
|787
|688
|2,140
|2,122
|Total Operating Expenses
|11,830
|9,151
|32,556
|27,933
|Income (Loss) From Operations
|495
|473
|(1,199
|)
|(1,275
|)
|Other (Expenses) Income:
|Interest expense and amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
|(1,127
|)
|(1,006
|)
|(3,030
|)
|(3,432
|)
|Re-measurement (loss) gain on intercompany note
|1,009
|(315
|)
|—
|(219
|)
|PPP forgiveness gain
|—
|9,504
|—
|19,609
|Other income (loss), net
|717
|188
|738
|292
|Total Other Income (Expenses), net
|599
|8,371
|(2,292
|)
|16,250
|Income (Loss) Before Benefit from Income Tax
|1,094
|8,844
|(3,491
|)
|14,975
|Benefit (Provision) from Income taxes
|(62
|)
|(131
|)
|(65
|)
|(102
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|1,032
|8,713
|(3,556
|)
|14,873
|Dividends - Series E Preferred Stock - related party
|—
|—
|—
|319
|Dividends - Series E-1 Preferred Stock - related party
|—
|—
|—
|192
|Dividends - Series G Preferred Stock - related party
|—
|43
|—
|166
|Dividends - Series G-1 Preferred Stock - related party
|—
|40
|—
|118
|Deemed Dividend
|—
|—
|—
|1,798
|Earnings allocated to participating securities
|—
|(1,077
|)
|—
|(1,763
|)
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|1,032
|$
|7,553
|$
|(3,556
|)
|$
|10,517
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders - Basic
|$
|0.43
|$
|7.00
|$
|(1.80
|)
|$
|14.26
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
|$
|2,401,961
|1,079,050
|1,980,398
|737,729
|Earnings allocated to participating securities- Diluted (Footnote 3)
|$
|1,032
|$
|7,636
|$
|(3,556
|)
|$
|11,312
|Earnings Income (Loss) per Share Attributed to Common Stockholders - Diluted
|$
|0.43
|$
|6.89
|$
|(1.80
|)
|$
|13.39
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|2,401,961
|1,107,910
|1,980,398
|844,929
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.
STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands except share and par values)
|As of
|As of
|October 1, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|1,753
|$
|4,558
|Accounts receivable, net
|29,864
|20,718
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,227
|988
|Total Current Assets
|34,844
|26,264
|Property and equipment, net
|1,262
|865
|Goodwill
|27,696
|23,828
|Intangible assets, net
|16,614
|13,649
|Other assets
|6,465
|3,506
|Right of use asset
|8,693
|5,578
|Total Assets
|$
|95,574
|$
|73,690
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|16,005
|$
|12,532
|Accrued expenses - related party
|215
|216
|Current portion of debt
|345
|9,223
|Accounts receivable financing
|19,113
|15,199
|Leases - current liabilities
|1,010
|1,006
|Earnout liabilities
|8,344
|4,054
|Other current liabilities
|3,573
|2,503
|Total Current Liabilities
|48,605
|44,733
|Long-term debt
|9,016
|279
|Redeemable Series H preferred stock, net
|8,340
|—
|Leases - non current
|8,477
|4,568
|Other long-term liabilities
|829
|785
|Total Liabilities
|75,267
|50,365
|Commitments and contingencies
|—
|—
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized;
|Series J Preferred Stock, 40,000 designated, $0.00001 par value, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively
|Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 2,433,199 and 1,758,835 shares issued and outstanding, as of October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively
|1
|1
|Additional paid in capital
|110,968
|107,183
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(3,085
|)
|162
|Accumulated deficit
|(87,577
|)
|(84,021
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|20,307
|23,324
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|95,574
|$
|73,690
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.
STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
|October 1, 2022
|October 2, 2021
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(3,556
|)
|$
|14,873
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,140
|2,122
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
|518
|365
|Bad debt expense
|(302
|)
|260
|Right of use assets depreciation
|1,066
|852
|Stock based compensation
|325
|350
|Forgiveness of PPP loan and related interest
|—
|(19,609
|)
|Re-measurement (loss) gain on intercompany note
|—
|219
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(6,114
|)
|(5,343
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,854
|)
|(289
|)
|Other assets
|(944
|)
|(438
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(1,083
|)
|(2,356
|)
|Accounts payable, related party
|125
|(326
|)
|Other current liabilities
|357
|(105
|)
|Other long-term liabilities and other
|1,040
|(349
|)
|NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(8,282
|)
|(9,774
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(719
|)
|(100
|)
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|1,395
|—
|Collection of UK factoring facility deferred purchase price
|5,282
|5,349
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|5,958
|5,249
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Third party financing costs
|(554
|)
|(3,769
|)
|Proceeds from term loan - Related party
|—
|130
|Repayment of term loan
|(379
|)
|(29,244
|)
|Proceeds from term loan
|67
|—
|Repayments on accounts receivable financing, net
|(3,345
|)
|(3,659
|)
|Dividends paid to related parties
|—
|(591
|)
|Redemption of Series E preferred stock, related party
|—
|(4,908
|)
|Proceeds from sale of common stock
|4,013
|33,769
|Payments made on earnouts
|(160
|)
|—
|Proceeds from sale of Series F preferred stock
|—
|4,698
|NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(358
|)
|(3,574
|)
|NET DECREASE IN CASH
|(2,682
|)
|(8,099
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|(123
|)
|(6
|)
|Cash - Beginning of period
|4,558
|10,336
|Cash - End of period
|$
|1,753
|$
|2,231
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.
Adjusted EBITDA This measure is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common stock before: interest expense, benefit from income taxes; depreciation and amortization; acquisition, capital raising and other non-recurring expenses; other non-cash charges; impairment of goodwill; re-measurement gain on intercompany note; restructuring charges; gain from sale of business; PPP Forgiveness Gain; other income; and charges we consider to be non-recurring in nature such as legal expenses associated with litigation, professional fees associated potential and completed acquisitions. We use this measure because we believe it provides a more meaningful understanding of our profit and cash flow generation.
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Trailing Twelve Months
|October 1, 2022
|October 2, 2021
|October 1, 2022
|October 2, 2021
|October 1, 2022
|October 2, 2021
|Net loss
|$
|1,032
|$
|8,713
|$
|(3,556
|)
|$
|14,873
|$
|(10,271
|)
|$
|12,632
|Interest expense
|891
|814
|2,512
|3,068
|3,301
|4,506
|(Benefit) expense from income taxes
|62
|131
|65
|102
|(392
|)
|247
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,023
|880
|2,658
|2,486
|3,289
|3,330
|EBITDA
|$
|3,008
|$
|10,538
|$
|1,679
|$
|20,529
|$
|(4,073
|)
|$
|20,715
|Acquisition, capital raising and other non-recurring expenses (1)
|1,788
|321
|4,375
|2,802
|4,847
|5,024
|Other non-cash charges (2)
|7
|8
|32
|344
|253
|450
|Impairment of Goodwill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,104
|-
|Re-measurement gain on intercompany note
|(1,009
|)
|315
|-
|219
|-
|(712
|)
|Deferred consideration settlement
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41
|PPP Forgiveness Gain
|-
|(9,504
|)
|-
|(19,609
|)
|-
|(19,609
|)
|Gain on sale of business
|-
|-
|95
|Other (income) loss
|(717
|)
|(188
|)
|(738
|)
|(292
|)
|(412
|)
|(296
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,077
|$
|1,490
|$
|5,348
|$
|3,993
|$
|3,719
|$
|5,708
|Adjusted EBITDA of Divested Business (3)
|$
|-
|$
|101
|Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (4)
|$
|3,719
|$
|5,809
|Adjusted Gross Profit (5)
|$
|35,866
|$
|34,945
|Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of Adjusted Gross Profit
|10.4
|%
|16.6
|%
(1) Acquisition, capital raising, and other non-recurring expenses primarily relate to capital raising expenses; acquisition and integration expenses, and legal expenses incurred in relation to matters outside the ordinary course of business. Due to government mandated restrictions, the Company had to temporarily close some of its offices and, due to social distancing restrictions, could not make full use of these facilities for significant periods of time during 2021.
(2) Other non-cash charges primarily relate to staff option and share compensation expense, expense for shares issued to directors for board services, and consideration paid for consulting services.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA of Divested Business for the period prior to the divestment date.
(4) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA excludes the Adjusted EBITDA of Divested Business for the period prior to the divestment date.
(5) Adjusted Gross Profit excludes gross profit of business divested in September 2020 for the period prior to divestment date.
Operating Leverage This measure is calculated by dividing the growth in Adjusted EBITDA by the growth I Adjusted Gross Profit on a trailing 12-month basis. We use this KPI because we believe it provides a measure of our efficiency for converting incremental gross profit into Adjusted EBITDA.