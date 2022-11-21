RYVYL Inc.: RYVYL Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2022 Highlighted by Strong Processing Volume Growth,

Company Rebranding and Launch of coyni Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL" or the "Company"), a company that leverages the security of the blockchain and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near-real-time attestation to conduct payment transaction, has provided its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Management Commentary by CEO Fredi Nisan:

Third Quarter 2022 highlights:

Achieved record quarterly processing volume of approximately $1.3 billion, about 35% ahead of internal projections, a 20% increase when compared to Q2 processing volume of approximately $1 billion and nearly double Q3 2021.

Grew third quarter revenue of $10.6 million versus $8.0 million in the same quarter year-ago, a 32% increase.

Launched the coyni v2 platform, featuring our U.S. dollar pegged stablecoin on a one-to-one ratio with near real-time attestation and now available in Google Play and the Apple App store.

Following shareholder approval, renamed the Company as RYVYL Inc, to showcase the evolving technological advancements and development of our offerings and services.

Expanded our services in American Samoa to over 240 merchants, which represents about a 50% share of the merchant target market and processed nearly $17 million for the businesses and residents on the island after starting at $0 in Q2. Territorial Bank of American Samoa (TBAS) is an ideal model market for the coyni platform to implement the same offering to other similar closed-loop geographies.

Our FX and international payments business line, including Transact Europe, reported over $500 million in business volume, of which $480 million is attributable to FX conversion and international payment transactions.

Strengthened our executive management team with the appointment of Drew Byelick as Chief Financial Officer. Drew brings tremendous depth and breadth of functional and industry experiences in startup, middle market, and multisite global manufacturing, service, software, technology, and distribution companies.

Successfully renegotiated the terms of our $100 million convertible note financing, extending maturity by one year while reducing the cash interest expense burden.

Summary

Our Company made several crucial strides forward towards our objective of becoming a leading fintech company, during the third quarter of 2022. This was highlighted by another quarterly record for our processing volume of approximately $1.3 billion during the quarter.

Given the remarkable growth we've seen in the past two years with the continued advancement of our technology and payment solutions, the forming of new partnerships, expanding geographically, and the hiring of key personnel, the time was right for the evolution of our brand and identity. To that end, at our recent annual general meeting, we received resounding shareholder approval to rename the company RYVYL, Inc. The new brand more effectively communicates our leading-edge and expanded product and service offering towards the goal of becoming a leader in the global fintech space.

We continued to see evidence of the power of our technology's capabilities with the rapid adoption of our payment solutions in American Samoa, where approximately 50% of the market is now using our service after only one quarter. Our international business saw tremendous growth in processing during the quarter as the successful integration of Transact Europe began to yield results from the ample opportunity we sought to capitalize on in Europe.

Finally, we completed the launch of the coyni platform, including our US dollar pegged stablecoin, which we believe will play a vital role in the next stage of growth for RYVYL. We believe our truly differentiated stablecoin, new brand identity, and increased international capabilities, positions us to continue to scale as we look to build relationships with well-established payment companies that benefit from our advanced infrastructure and technology.

Looking ahead, with about $3.1 billion in processing volume through the first nine months of 2022, we are confident in our outlook to finish the year with processing volume of over $4 billion and expect continued growth into 2023.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Net revenue increased by $3.3M, or 17%, to $22.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $19.2 million in the prior year's same period. Net revenue increased by $2.6M, or 32%, to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $8.0 million in the same quarter the prior year. The change in net revenue includes $2.9 million of penalties and fees charged to merchants in accordance with our standard service agreement for transaction fraud and minimum activity fees. Also contributing to the year over year growth were increased processing volume compared to the same three-month period in 2021 offset by lower commissions from a processing partner.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $11.5 million, or 51.2% of total net revenue, compared to gross profit of $13.8 million, or 72.2% of total net revenue, in the prior year's same period. Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.4 million, or 59.8% of total net revenue, compared to gross profit of $5.6 million, or 69.9% of total net revenue, in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to higher processing fees paid to gateways and commission payments to ISOs.

Ordinary operating expenses were $21.9 million and $9.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively, an increase of $12.7 million. Ordinary operating expenses were $6.5 million and $3.9 million for Q3 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of $2.6 million. The increase of $12.7 million was due primarily to marketing expenses related to re-branding, software development, and payroll and payroll taxes offset by decreases in non-cash operating expenses.





Other expenses of $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $4.0 million over the same period prior year. Interest expense related to the $100 million convertible note issued in November of 2021, amortization of the discount fees associated with the note, and derecognition expense on conversion of convertible debt were offset by the favorable changes in the fair value of derivative liability of $14.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and none in the previous year same quarter.





The Company sustained a net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, of $26.1 million, or $0.59 cents per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $19.4 million or $0.49 cents per basic and diluted share, in the same period the prior year. The Company recorded a net loss in the third quarter of 2022 of $15.2 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in net loss for the nine months and Q3 ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to increases in research and development, interest and other expenses related to the $100 million note, general and administrative, payroll and payroll taxes and professional fees as we continue to add staff and infrastructure related to our growth offset by the favorable change in fair value of the derivative liability.





Cash position as of September 30, 2022 was cash and cash equivalents balance of $37.6 million.





Adjusted EBITDA was just short of break-even for the quarter at a loss of $0.1 million, a $4.8 million improvement from the last quarter.



About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging unique blockchain security and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near real-time attestation, RYVYL is reinventing the future of financial transactions using its coyni® stablecoin platform as a transactional foundation. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants and consumers around the globe. www.greenboxpos.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release discusses Adjusted Net Income which is not a financial measure as defined by GAAP. This financial measure is presented as a supplemental measure of operating performance because we believe it can aid in, and enhance, the understanding of our financial results. In addition, we use Adjusted Net Income as a measure internally for budgeting purposes.



We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense (income), net, (2) income tax expense (benefit), (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, plus (6) from time to time, certain other items which are specific transaction-related items. Other companies may define or calculate this measure differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for or superior to performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the financial statement tables. See also Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to RYVYL, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income in the table below.*

RYVYL Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,020,840 $ 89,559,695 Restricted cash 26,606,827 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debt of $54,795 and $54,795, respectively 790,069 481,668 Inventory, net of inventory reserve of $3,127 and $3,127, respectively 273,684 286,360 Cash due from gateways, net of allowance of $3,904,952 and $3,904,952, respectively 15,125,184 18,941,761 Prepaid and other current assets 14,567,792 6,420,696 Total current assets 68,384,396 115,690,180 Non-current Assets: Property and equipment, net 1,702,172 1,674,884 Other assets 186,038 190,636 Goodwill 26,625,946 6,048,034 Intangible Assets, net 22,394,833 7,578,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,656,448 1,490,159 Investments -assets 1,451,247 - Total non-current assets 54,016,684 16,982,648 Total assets $ 122,401,080 $ 132,672,828 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 97,183 $ 871,037 Other current liabilities 1,408,410 501,167 Accrued interest 8,022 1,226,287 Payment processing liabilities, net 22,593,376 4,997,807 Short-term notes payable, net of debt discount 12,870 - Derivative liability 2,520,127 18,735,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 632,038 495,134 Total current liabilities 27,272,026 26,826,432 Long-term debt 637,030 649,900 Convertible debt, net of debt discount of $30,241,836 and $41,344,822, respectively 58,661,454 58,655,178 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,124,624 1,035,895 Total liabilities 87,695,134 87,167,405 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 82,500,000 shares authorized, shares issued and

outstanding of 48,499,026 and 42,831,816, respectively 48,155 42,831 Common stock issuable, par value $0.001, 2,516,189 and 0 shares issuable, respectively 2,412 - Additional paid-in capital 99,618,045 88,574,469 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (708,424 ) - Accumulated deficit (64,254,242 ) (38,178,061 ) Less: Treasury stock, at cost; 0 and 714,831, respectively - (4,933,816 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,705,946 45,505,423 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 122,401,080 $ 132,672,828



RYVYL, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 10,629,691 $ 8,045,469 $ 22,490,824 $ 19,174,089 Cost of revenue 4,269,529 2,420,748 10,976,255 5,337,999 Gross profit 6,360,162 5,624,721 11,514,569 13,836,090 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 438,523 37,179 1,106,341 84,509 Research and development 1,442,038 1,043,385 5,300,115 2,504,976 General and administrative 1,186,123 784,158 4,331,918 1,648,383 Payroll and payroll taxes 2,384,544 1,250,451 7,480,377 2,871,581 Professional fees 1,031,867 789,772 3,704,226 2,114,996 Stock compensation for employees - 3,777,572 166,800 5,867,072 Stock grant expense 508,313 - 2,223,611 - Stock compensation for services 132,696 238,238 338,348 10,418,996 Depreciation and amortization 2,298,849 457,633 4,879,798 477,886 Total operating expenses 9,422,953 8,378,388 29,531,534 25,988,399 Income (Loss) from operations (3,062,791 ) (2,753,667 ) (18,016,965 ) (12,152,309 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,906,962 ) (4,736 ) (5,662,463 ) (598,994 ) Interest expense - debt discount (436,817 ) - (11,539,803 ) (2,993,408 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability (4,082,056 ) - 14,591,938 - Derecognition expense on conversion of

convertible debt (5,709,672 ) - (5,709,672 ) - Merchant liability settlement - - - (364,124 ) Other income or expense 62,806 (37,497 ) 298,021 (56,057 ) Total other income (expense), net (12,072,701 ) (42,233 ) (8,021,979 ) (4,012,583 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (15,135,492 ) (2,795,900 ) (26,038,944 ) (16,164,892 ) Income tax provision 34,785 3,253,855 37,237 3,253,855 Net income (loss) $ (15,170,277 ) $ (6,049,755 ) $ (26,076,181 ) $ (19,418,747 ) Comprehensive income statement: Net income (loss) $ (15,170,277 ) $ (6,049,755 ) $ (26,076,181 ) $ (19,418,747 ) Foreign currency translation loss (310,585 ) - (708,424 ) - Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (15,480,862 ) $ (6,049,755 ) $ (26,784,605 ) $ (19,418,747 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 47,104,952 42,065,842 44,072,798 39,949,732





RYVYL, Inc

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (26,076,181 ) $ (19,418,747 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,718,262 477,886 Noncash lease expense 54,117 (1,202 ) Stock compensation expense 166,800 5,867,072 Common stocks issued for professional fees 338,348 10,418,996 Stock compensation issued for interest 1,819,341 598,994 Common stock issued to employees as stock compensation 2,223,611 - Interest expense - debt discount 11,539,803 2,993,408 Changes in fair value of derivative liability (14,591,938 ) - Derecognition expense on conversion of convertible debt 5,709,672 Changes in assets and liabilities: Guarantee deposits 25,906 - Other receivable, net (308,401 ) (154,556 ) Inventory 12,676 (53,278 ) Prepaid and other current assets (1,903,359 ) (184,172 ) Cash due from gateways, net 3,816,577 (12,114,404 ) Other assets 47,644 679,558 Accounts payable (728,041 ) 370,487 Other current liabilities 347,718 3,384,258 Accrued interest (1,218,265 ) - Payment processing liabilities, net 2,561,645 (6,898,339 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (11,444,065 ) (14,034,039 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (101,798 ) (97,818 ) Deposit on acquisitions (1,451,247 ) - Purchase of intangibles (500,000 ) (2,500,000 ) Cash provided for Transact Europe Acquisition (28,810,600 ) - Cash provided for Sky asset acquisition (16,000,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (46,863,645 ) (2,597,818 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Treasury stock repurchase (3,236,723 ) (2,679,633 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 5,215 2,250 Repayments on convertible debt (6,000,000 ) - Borrowing form notes payable 350,000 Proceeds from exercise of warrant - 3,731,200 Repurchase of common stock from stockholder - (4,194,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 45,805,491 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (9,231,508 ) 43,015,308 Cash acquired from acquisition of Northeast and Charge Savvy 1,491,068 Restricted cash acquired from Transact Europe 18,676,860 - Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (48,862,358 ) 27,874,519 Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,069,670 ) - Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 89,559,695 1,832,735 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 37,627,667 $ 29,707,254 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 4,907,111 $ 4,639 Income taxes $ - $ 800 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Convertible debt conversion to common stock $ 12,826,135 $ 3,850,000 Common stock issued for acquisition of Charge Savvy - $ 12,140,000 Interest accrual from convertible debt converted to common stock $ - $ 594,355



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to RYVYL, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income* for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and 9 Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

