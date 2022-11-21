Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QD83 ISIN: US87663X1028 Ticker-Symbol: F7M 
Tradegate
22.11.22
09:39 Uhr
1,838 Euro
-0,041
-2,20 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TATTOOED CHEF INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TATTOOED CHEF INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8431,87910:36
1,8441,88010:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2022 | 22:16
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tattooed Chef Inc.: Tattooed Chef Receives Notice of Non-Compliance from Nasdaq

Regains Compliance with Filing of Form 10-Q on November 17, 2022

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company") announced today that on November 16, 2022 it received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), due to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").

On November 17, 2022, the Company filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC and received notice from Nasdaq that the Company had regained compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1).

About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef's signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower pizza crusts, wood-fired plant-based pizzas, handheld burritos, quesadillas, and Mexican entrees, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food and club stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef's e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com?.  

Follow us on social: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn and Taste the Jams on Spotify.

INVESTORS 
Stephanie Dieckmann, CFODevin Sullivan, SVP
Tattooed ChefThe Equity Group Inc.
(562) 602-0822(212) 836-9608
 dsullivan@equityny.com
  
 David Shayne, Analyst
 (212) 836-9628
 dshayne@equityny.com

TATTOOED CHEF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.