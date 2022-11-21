Anzeige
WaveDancer, Inc.: WaveDancer Releases Third Quarter 2022 Results

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer (NASDAQ: WAVD), reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, which was characterized by an increased emphasis on professional services that generate higher gross margin for the company, as well as continued investment in the Company's move to become a leading provider of blockchain software as it signed its first commercial customer.

WaveDancer CEO Jamie Benoit commented, "After developing a blockchain solution for a United States government supply chain, in 2022 we invested significant time and financial resources toward the development of a new and vastly improved platform suitable for deployment at scale into commercial and government environments. While sales efforts were slowed while we completed development work on our new Maverix platform, we believe that investment can pay off as we are working with our first commercial customer and are in advanced discussions with others. We remain optimistic that we have established a foundation for future growth."

Benoit added, "In our professional services business we continued our shift toward professional services that generate higher gross margin for the company. Part of this transition is a decreased emphasis on sales of low-margin third-party software, which led to a decline in our consolidated revenue compared with the prior year period. In addition, the prior year quarter benefited from a significant amount of higher-margin overtime work as our engineers worked to meet key milestones associated with a software modernization project."

Mr. Benoit concluded, "Our recently announced commercial agreement is an important step toward validating the potential of our Maverix platform in the marketplace. Our predecessor platform has been stress-tested in critical use cases by the US Government, providing us with an excellent technical foundation to bring a new and formidable commercial product to the market."

Third Quarter 2022 Key Financial Items (all comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

  • Total revenues decreased to $2.3 million, compared with $4.3 million.
  • Professional fees decreased to $2.1 million down from $2.8 million.
  • Gross profit decreased to $0.48 million, compared with $0.98 million.
  • Gross margin declined to 20.9% from 22.8%; higher-margin professional fees accounted for 91.7% of revenues.
  • Net loss of $(4.7) million, including a goodwill impairment charge of $2.3 million, compared with net loss of $(0.1) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $(1.5) million, compared with $0.1 million

Nine Months 2022 Key Financial Items (all comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

  • Total revenues decreased to $9.6 million, compared with $12.5 million.
  • Professional fees decreased to $7.0 million down from $8.6 million
  • Gross margin for our Tellenger business unit improved to 25.8% compared with 23.7%; higher-margin professional fees accounted for 71.3% of revenues.
  • Net loss of $(8.3) million, including a goodwill impairment charge of $2.3 million, compared with net income of $0.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(4.6) million, compared with $0.9 million.

About WaveDancer
WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a provider of zero trust software solutions, specializing in secure blockchain supply chain management (SCM), asset tracking and security. Our technologies are deployed and being used to help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges. Initially developed to secure a complex international supply chain for a global U.S. Government (USG) national security organization, the technology has matured to address multiple operational capabilities. Customers are using the WaveDancer platform to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is immutable and can be trusted by all parties. The sophisticated blockchain technology is now available to the entirety of the USG through GovCloud.

Additional information for investors
This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:
Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Vice President
The Equity Group
(212) 836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com

WAVEDANCER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
Unaudited

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 
  
2022		   2021  
Revenues        
Professional fees $2,114,012   $2,798,105  
Software sales  192,367    1,501,820  
Total revenues  2,306,379    4,299,925  
         
Cost of revenues        
Cost of professional fees  1,724,040    1,832,812  
Cost of software sales  100,717    1,488,238  
Total cost of revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization  
1,824,757		    
3,321,050		  
         
Gross profit  481,622    978,875  
         
Selling, general and administrative expenses  2,926,243    1,023,897  
Acquisition costs  38,617    39,245  
Goodwill impairment  2,254,624    -  
         
(Loss) income from operations  (4,737,862)   (84,267) 
         
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense  (20,437)   (15,055) 
Other income (expense), net  3,188    3,795  
         
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes  (4,755,111)   (95,527) 
         
Income tax benefit  54,592    -  
         
Net (loss) income $(4,700,519)  $(95,527) 
         
Comprehensive (loss) income $(4,700,519)  $(95,527) 
         
Basic (loss)/earnings per share $(0.26)  $(0.01) 
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share $(0.26)  $(0.01) 
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
Basic  18,382,131    12,596,126  
Diluted  18,382,131    12,596,126  

WAVEDANCER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
Unaudited

  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  
2022		   2021  
Revenues        
Professional fees  $7,025,396   $8,565,639  
Software sales   2,593,877    3,885,828  
Total revenues   9,619,273    12,451,467  
         
Cost of revenues        
Cost of professional fees   5,401,666    5,698,407  
Cost of software sales   2,430,139    3,798,607  
Total cost of revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization   
7,831,805		    
9,497,014		  
         
Gross profit   1,787,468    2,954,453  
         
Selling, general and administrative expenses   8,880,973    2,523,340  
Acquisition costs   829,478    192,530  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (930,000)   -  
Goodwill Impairment   2,254,624    -  
         
(Loss) income from operations   (9,247,607)   238,583  
         
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense   (59,574)   (31,738) 
Other income (expense), net   3,977    11,600  
         
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes   (9,303,204)   218,445  
         
Income tax benefit   998,936    -  
         
Net (loss) income $ (8,304,268)  $218,445  
         
Comprehensive (loss) income $ (8,304,268)  $218,445  
         
Basic (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.47)  $0.02  
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.47)  $0.02  
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
Basic   17,688,528    11,957,878  
Diluted   17,688,528    12,584,914  

WAVEDANCER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  Unaudited
September 30, 2022		  December 31, 2021 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,521,651   $4,931,302  
Accounts receivable  1,532,174    1,664,862  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  302,443    276,990  
Total current assets  3,356,268    6,873,154  
         
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,250,711 and $201,032  6,999,289    8,048,968  
Goodwill  5,330,645    7,585,269  
Right-of-use operating lease asset  536,455    672,896  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $381,473 and $347,886  305,729    105,256  
Other assets  79,305    77,100  
Total assets $16,607,691   $23,362,643  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $227,560   $650,499  
Accrued payroll and related liabilities  701,652    524,055  
Commissions payable  225,096    224,250  
Other accrued liabilities  680,269    204,080  
Contract liabilities  37,686    186,835  
Operating lease liability- current  203,342    192,128  
Total current liabilities  2,075,605    1,981,847  
         
Operating lease liability - non-current  353,486    507,120  
Deferred income taxes  154,252    1,167,504  
Other liabilities  1,394,467    2,265,000  
Total liabilities  3,977,810    5,921,471  
         
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock at $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 20,808,654 and 18,882,313 shares issued, 19,135,603 and 17,239,697 shares outstanding, as of September 30,2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  20,809    18,882  
Additional paid-in capital  35,315,514    31,789,464  
Accumulated deficit  (21,741,231)   (13,436,963) 
Treasury stock, 1,673,051 and 1,642,616 shares at cost, as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  (965,211)   (930,211) 
Total stockholders' equity  12,629,881    17,441,172  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $16,607,691   $23,362,643  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In assessing the performance of our business, management utilizes a variety of financial and performance measures. The key measure is Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, net interest expense (income), and taxes, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of, when applicable, expenses that are unusual or non-recurring that we believe do not reflect our core operating results. and non-cash stock-based compensation. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance for the current period and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. We understand that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance and to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. When assessing our operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

Reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)    
 Three months endedNine months ended
(in thousands)September 30,September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Net (loss) income$(4,701) $(96) $(8,304) $218
Adjustments:       
Interest expense (income), net 17   11   56   20
Income taxes (55)  -   (999)  -
Depreciation 7   11   34   23
Amortization 350   44   1,050   88
EBITDA (4,382)   (30)  (8,163)  349
Goodwill impairment 2,255   -   2,255   -
Non-cash stock-based compensation 614   81   1,456   220
Acquisition Costs 39   39   829   193
Change in FV of earnout -     (930)  -
Post-employment agreement -   36     107
Adjusted EBITDA$(1,474) $126   $(4,553) $869


1 Please see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 6

 


