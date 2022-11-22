UL Solutions and the Fire Protection Association Open New Laboratory for Fire Testing in the United Kingdom

In response to the urgent demand for more fire testing facilities in the United Kingdom, a major new fire resistance testing laboratory at Blockley, Gloucestershire, opened today, featuring two of the largest furnaces of their kind.

BLOCKLEY, England, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, in partnership with the U.K. Fire Protection Association (FPA), an active research and testing organization and the U.K.'s national fire safety organization, today announced the opening of a new fire resistance testing laboratory for building products and systems, doors and windows, fire stopping, joint systems and related fire resistance products.





Located in Blockley, Gloucestershire, in heart of the Cotswolds, the facility features fire resistance test furnaces, funded by UL Solutions, that will benefit manufacturers from the U.K., Europe and worldwide who require independent fire testing and certification. The testing capabilities at the laboratory, performed by FPA, will be beneficial to manufacturers seeking UKCA and CE marking services (U.K. Conformity Assessment and Conformité Européenne markings).

The UKAS-accredited ISO/IEC 17025 laboratory includes BS 8414 test rigs that are complemented by two new furnaces. The large 4-meter-by-3-meter wall furnace can accommodate larger test samples, and more systems can be tested simultaneously, allowing UL Solutions to provide customers with expedited results.

"This new laboratory offers much-needed extra capacity for fire resistance testing, and we're delighted to have worked with the FPA on this project," Karine Johnfroe, vice president and general manager of the Built Environment group at UL Solutions, said. "The partnership between the FPA and UL Solutions demonstrates our shared mission of working for a safer world. With the Blockley laboratory and by offering services to help meet regulatory and code requirements, we are able to provide trust and confidence to code authorities while supporting contractors and building owners that building products they use to meet regulatory and code requirements."

The opening of the new laboratory is welcome news for manufacturers, specifiers and contractors. In the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy of 2017, they are now required to provide detailed test data for their projects and will now have increased independent testing capacity in the U.K. The laboratory's location in central England, the fire safety expertise that the two parties bring and the synergies that come from UL Solutions cooperating with the FPA will help satisfy the needs for independent testing capacity and help ensure better fire safety compliance for a wide range of construction products and systems. Although the fire resistance laboratory has been developed primarily to support U.K.-based manufacturers, it also serves as a resource for businesses outside the U.K. wishing to access the post-Brexit U.K. market, who can use it to confirm that their products meet U.K. requirements and standards.

"The FPA is delighted to be part of this dynamic collaboration with UL Solutions that will further enhance capacity and capabilities at our Blockley site," said Jonathan O'Neill OBE, the FPA's managing director. "A UL Solutions Certification is universally recognized as providing trust and confidence to code authorities that products meet code requirements. Now, as a result of our work together, manufacturers and system providers will not only have access to the tests and certifications required by U.K. regulations but will also be able to satisfy the requirements of regulators around the world."

The Blockley facility complements the existing UL Solutions testing and certification services provided in the U.K., covering facades, cladding building envelope systems, and door hardware testing, including testing to a wide range of North American and European standards.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

About the Fire Protection Association

The Fire Protection Association (FPA) is the U.K.'s leading fire safety organisation, working to identify the dangers of fire and help customers reduce any fire-related risks through research, consultancy, training, publications, risk surveying and auditing. With over 4,000 members, the FPA actively seeks to move fire safety standards forward by lobbying government.

