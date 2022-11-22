Teledyne DALSA announces its new line of high-performance X-ray detectors at RSNA 2022

New Axios IGZO-based X-ray detectors deliver an unrivaled balance of performance and value

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA is pleased to announce its presence at the RSNA 2022 Technical Exhibition (http://www.rsna.org/Annual_Meeting.aspx) with a new offering of X-Ray detectors based on Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide (IGZO) in addition to their premium line of CMOS-based detectors. The show takes place November 27 - December 1, Chicago, IL. Teledyne will exhibit its full line of detectors in booth #3709.



Teledyne will introduce its breakthrough line of X-ray detectors that narrows the gap between amorphous silicon and CMOS-based detectors at RSNA 2022. The new Axios flat panel detector series, designed and manufactured entirely by Teledyne, are based on an innovative IGZO technology, proprietary new image chain and use the highest performance components. The Axios product line is engineered to deliver an unprecedented balance of performance and value, while addressing the needs of the most demanding real-time applications for diagnostic and interventional imaging like orthopedics, vascular cardiology and surgery. The high image quality performance of the Axios detectors will enable better diagnosis of medical anomalies and better procedure outcomes, resulting in reduced treatment costs.

"Axios detectors exceed industry benchmarks in current TFT detector technologies by providing artifact-free images at higher speeds and higher DQE at low dose operation with lower lag and an increased signal-to-noise ratio," said Mila Heeman, Marketing Manager for Teledyne DALSA's X-Ray Solutions business unit. "The Axios detectors produce high performance 2D and 3D imaging at a considerably lower cost than the premium CMOS technology detectors. We are happy to offer more affordable, high-performance X-ray imaging bearing the Teledyne stamp of excellence in product quality and customer support."

On display will be also the Teledyne's Xineos CMOS X-Ray detector series (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/medical-x-ray-detectors/xineos-large-area/) - a superior performance family of detectors that deliver unsurpassed low dose and lag-free image quality, combined with easy integration and long reliable lifetime. These detectors provide the best digital imaging solution for challenging surgical situations - where all other technologies stop working, Teledyne's CMOS goes the extra mile. Teledyne has a full portfolio of CMOS detectors in a wide range of detector sizes and resolutions for demanding x-ray imaging applications such as surgery, 2D and 3D mammography, extra oral dental, CBCT and others.

About Teledyne DALSA's Healthcare Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA provides state-of-the-art image sensing, capture and processing solutions to medical, dental and scientific equipment manufacturers. Building on more than 30 years of proven capability and innovation, our team of imaging specialists delivers leading-edge product design. Our manufacturing processes are tailored to comply with the stringent quality, reliability, and traceability requirements of the medical and scientific X-ray community. For more information, visit http://teledynedalsa.com/imaging/markets/medical/ (http://teledynedalsa.com/imaging/markets/medical/)

Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller

geralyn.miller@teledyne.com (mailto:geralyn.miller@teledyne.com)

