Datum der Anmeldung:
17.11.2022
Aktenzeichen:
B3-121/22
Unternehmen:
ICI International Chemical Investors S.E., Luxemburg/Luxemburg; Erwerb aller Anteile an und Kontrolle über Alkaline SAS, Saint Marcel/Frankreich (Métaux Spéciaux""
Produktmärkte:
Chlor, Natriumhypochlorit (Natronbleichlauge Bleach)
Bundesländer/Unternehmenssitz:
-
17.11.2022
Aktenzeichen:
B3-121/22
Unternehmen:
ICI International Chemical Investors S.E., Luxemburg/Luxemburg; Erwerb aller Anteile an und Kontrolle über Alkaline SAS, Saint Marcel/Frankreich (Métaux Spéciaux""
Produktmärkte:
Chlor, Natriumhypochlorit (Natronbleichlauge Bleach)
Bundesländer/Unternehmenssitz:
-
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de