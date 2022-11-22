Brazil has deployed 7 GW of utility-scale solar and 14.98 GW of distributed-generation PV projects below 5 MW in size to date.Brazil has surpassed 22 GW of installed solar power, according to the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSolar), citing data from the Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (ANEEL). The utility-scale sector also hit a new record, reaching 7,017 MW. The nation's distributed generation sector now stands at 14,986 MW of installed capacity. The new record comes just after one month after Brazil hit the 21 GW milestone on Oct. 25 and the 20 GW mark in early ...

