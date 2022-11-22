Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bioextrax AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (589/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Bioextrax AB (publ), company registration number 556965-1473, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Bioextrax AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 29, 2022 Shares Short name: BIOEX ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 25,462,043 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016276752 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 275002 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556965-1473 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short BIOEX TO3 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 9,841,154 number of warran ts to be listed : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Five (5) warrant of series TO3 entitles the holder to subscribe for two (2) new shares in the company during the period September 1 - September 14, 2023. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of August 16 - August 29, 2023. The subscription price can not be lower than 2,80 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri The warrants may be exercised during the period from and including ption September 1, 2023 until and including September 14, 2023. period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 12, 2023 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0018741928 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 276138 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company 556965-1473 Regist ration Number : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segmen t: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK curren cy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 55 Basic Materials --------------------- 5510 Basic Resources --------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.