Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Indutrade Aktiebolag on STO Corporate Bonds (469/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loans issued by Indutrade Aktiebolag with effect from 2022-11-23. Last day of trading is set to 2025-05-13, 2026-09-14. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1103632