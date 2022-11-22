Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Operations Update - Replacement

Press Release22November 2022

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum plc (changing to Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc)

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

This is a replacement announcement to correct a typographical error in the Operations Update Announcement released at 7am this morning.

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent energy company is pleased to provide the following operational update.

All of our employees are safe. The Company continues to daily monitor the situation and take the appropriate actions to ensure their safety and their essential needs.

After the decision of the Supreme Court in Kiev in favor of the position defended by the Company, the litigation case with the Tax Administration has been ended. This will not have any financial impact on the 2022 accounts as the successful outcome was anticipated in the 2020 and 2021 annual accounts.

The Company continued defending its positions for the 20-year Bitlyanska gas license and filed a claim at the Supreme Court.

The projects for gas exploration and production developed by our subsidiary Exploenergy in Italy (90% Cadogan) are included in the eligible areas identified by the Plan for Sustainable Energy Transition in Eligible Areas (PITESAI). The administrative process is ongoing.

