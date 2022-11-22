Italian scientists have looked at how non-linear degradation curves could affect the profitability of large-scale solar projects. They found that full substitution of the modules after 10 years could be justified if the performance loss rate was higher than 1% per year.Researchers from Italian startup Officina del Sole (oSole) have conducted a study to show the importance of non-linear degradation curves in assessing the profitability of large-scale solar projects. "Degradation curves in photovoltaic modules are frequently non-linear and this technical knowledge is often neglected by the financial ...

