Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - YES WORLD Token announces that it plans to hire 600 people worldwide to expand the global utility services. YES WORLD Token is operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, based out of Singapore. YES WORLD recently started onboarding global merchant establishments as well as several e-commerce and app based businesses, to facilitate payment acceptance for its crypto token. The new hiring plan will add the required bandwidth and workforce for merchant onboarding, technological upgrades, support functions, as well as newer innovations.

Yes World is a climate tech blockchain-based startup working on green technology to reduce carbon footprint. YES WORLD is focused on making the carbon emission information more traceable and transparent, representing a unique opportunity to neutralize carbon emissions.

YES WORLD Token is native token for YES WORLD's Save Earth mission. It is conceptualized to generating awareness around the global warming challenges to bring to critical mass to join the mission and take steps in the direction of reducing carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

YES WORLD Token is one of the the leading utility tokens and has seen significant growth in recent months. YES WORLD Token last week announced that it was making foray into Germany, Austria, Switzerland and other European countries. YES WORLD Token is already accepted as payment method at numerous merchants in Dubai and has integration with several e-commerce platform, where users can pay for products and services using YES Token.

YES WORLD is inceptualized and promoted by Save Earth activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, who has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Dr. Choudhary's vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

YES WORLD is currently in soft launch and planning one of the biggest airdrop campaigns starting on 23/3/2023, followed by a major global launch on April 24, 2024, more than 50 leading crypto exchanges will be enrolled before the global launch. YES WORLD also plans to onboard 10 million merchant establishment worldwide before the global launch on April 24, 2024 where the native token will be accepted for payments.

YES WORLD uses blockchain technology to add value to the consumers' lives without disrupting the environment, inspiring people to choose a healthier, greener, more compassionate lifestyle. The token is aimed to be used by corporates and public organizations who will exchange tokens to offset their carbon footprint through several utility-based services to build a strong community.

