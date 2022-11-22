The "United Kingdom Smartphone Market By Operating System, By Display Technology, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By City, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom Smartphone market is expected to reach USD18.35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period. The United Kingdom Smartphone market is mainly driven by an increase in internet use, demand for over-the-top platforms, and technological advancements.

Previously, smartphones were viewed as business gadgets with limited functionalities and a high price tag. Only a few smartphones from HTC, Motorola, and others were available and they all had minimal capabilities. Smartphones first gained popularity in 2007, when Apple Inc. released the first-generation iPhone in June of that year, giving the term "smartphone" a whole new meaning. The business sold over one million iPhones in just three months, making it the most successful launch of the decade. Since then, the worldwide smartphone market has been altered by the most recent technical breakthroughs, allowing smartphones to be equipped with extraordinary capabilities.

Since the mid-2010s, smartphones market has slowed down because smartphone OEMs have met consumer desires in many areas, such as manufacturing phones with fashionable screens, high-quality cameras, all-day battery life, and quick connectivity. Previously, 4G, increased display size and battery efficiency, the addition of cameras with zoom functions, biometric ID systems, and wireless charging were all advancements that encouraged users to buy smartphones. As the decade ended, phone innovation slowed, and customers' motivation to upgrade to a new smartphone waned due to the consistency of functionality across devices and price points.

Over-the-top platforms and online education have contributed to the growth of the United Kingdom Smartphone Market.

In terms of the operating system, the United Kingdom smartphone market is segmented into Android, iOS, others. Among these, the iOS operating system has dominated the market with a majority market share of around 53% in 2021. It will continue to dominate the market through the forecast period, as people in the United Kingdom prefer Apple iPhone more than any other android device.

Excessive Usage of Smartphone is Fueling the Market Growth

Earlier, phones were only used to make calls and send messages, but it is not the same with smartphones. In the UK, the average person uses their smartphone for 148 minutes every day. The amount of time spent on phones in the UK is expected to rise, given that smartphones are used for various purposes these days. Additionally, using phones for business activities, such as conducting video calls, sending emails, and viewing PDF documents, etc. are further expected to contribute significantly to this market.

5G Connectivity is Driving the Market Growth

In most situations, there are no additional charges on top of current rates for 5G services, which are already widely available across the UK. Brands will continue to manufacture unique 5G products, while 4G smartphone prices will decline quickly, or the handsets will be phased out of the companies' portfolio of smartphones, as Apple has done. The demise of the legacy network will accelerate the adoption of 4G and 5G hybrid phones (smart feature phones) and new operating systems designed for specialized markets such as the elderly and rugged devices.

Disruptions in Supply Chain Hindering the Market Growth

The supply chain was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted retail and wholesale stores and online sales. Imports of smartphone and raw materials were the most brutally hit, due to the stringent travel and transport restrictions imposed worldwide, during that period. It negatively impacted multi-branded stores sales, the leading source of smartphone sales in the UK.

Increase in Usage of Internet is Driving the Market Growth

In the United Kingdom, monthly mobile data usage increased by an average of 11GB during the lockdown. According to TechRadar, most of this mobile traffic was used to make video calls, which was one of the most common ways to communicate with loved ones during the lockdown. 27% of respondents said they played mobile games while 20% cited online courses at colleges and universities as the main cause of their increased use of mobile data.

