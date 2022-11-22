Sun Cable plans to develop the world's biggest intercontinental solar and storage project, and has signed a deal with the Indonesian government that could unlock more than AUD 170 billion ($115 billion) in renewable energy generation and transmission operations across the archipelago.From pv magazine Australia Australia-founded renewables developer Sun Cable will work with Indonesia to develop an "inter-island grid connectivity policy and technical program" that will allow the government to maximize opportunities in "green industry" growth in a nation that comprises more than 17,500 islands. ...

