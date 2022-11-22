

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - Tia Lee Yu Fen Asian pop queen and acclaimed actress, returned to Instagram with a stunning trailer for her first animation project after mysteriously deleting all her IG posts earlier this month. The teaser, which offered an enticing preview of her upcoming 6-episode animation series, left fans in awe and with plenty to be excited about.





In the 17-second animation teaser released, fans got a first glimpse of Tia Lee's first animation project, an upcoming six-episode series illustrating her full emotional journey before turning a new chapter in her life with her new song release later this year. As Tia remains secretive about the ins and outs of the new project, fans continue to wait eagerly and search for new traces and hints on her social media accounts.



First animation episode titled "Falling in the Deep" is already released on Tia's social channels on 11 Nov 2022. Check it out on Tia Lee's YouTube channel.



Animation teaser is also available on Tia Lee YouTube Official Channel: https://youtu.be/32aLDaBUPl4



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Tia Lee Yu Fen: Tia Lee Yu Fen, born in Taipei, is an Asian pop singer, film and television actress, model, and former member of the girl band Dream Girls. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a fashion icon and trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.



