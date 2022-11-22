G Mining Ventures Corp.: G Mining Ventures Reports on Tocantinzinho Gold Project Progress

All amounts are in USD unless stated otherwise

Project remains on track and on budget for commercial production in H2-2024

Detailed engineering 43% complete allowing for project procurement to progress to 100%

Procurement 73% complete with remaining 27% in progress to be finalized by year-end

Project commitments total $160 million (34% of total) tracking in line with Feasibility Study

582 employees and contractors currently employed by the Project (94% sourced locally within Brazil)

Safety remains a priority with over 422,000 man-hours worked with no Lost Time Incidents

BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:GMIN)(OTCQX:GMINF), after making a positive construction decision on September 12th, 2022, is pleased to provide an update on the progress made at GMIN's 100% owned Tocantinzinho Gold Project ("TZ" or the "Project") currently under construction in the State of Pará, Brazil. As of October 31st, 2022, advancements include the receipt of additional licenses, expanded workforce, engineering, procurement, equipment delivery, construction, and the start of open pit mining. The Project remains on track and on budget for commercial production in H2-2024.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Since making the formal construction decision in September we have continued to make excellent progress on all fronts on our TZ project. The execution of the project plan with our proven self-perform approach is going as planned in terms of both schedule and budget, and we continue to target commercial production at TZ in the second half of 2024. We are excited to see the positive impact we are making in the local communities and look forward to providing regular updates through 2023 and beyond."

Tocantinzinho Project Update

Detailed Engineering

Detailed engineering is 43% complete, allowing for project procurement to progress to 100%. Notable advancements to date include:

Procurement for all major equipment for the process plant has been completed

Permanent camp drawings issued for all disciplines and construction is well underway

Process plant design review on the piping & instrumentation diagrams is complete

Significant progress has been made on the transmission line execution strategy, with construction slated to start before year-end

Procurement and Delivery

Overall Project procurement has progressed to 73% completion. Commitments to date total $160 million (34% of total), with expenditures and schedule tracking in line with the Feasibility Study dated February 09, 2022 (filed under GMIN's profile on Sedar, entitled "Feasibility Study - NI 43-101 Technical Report, Tocantinzinho Gold Project.").

A portion of the equipment has been delivered to date, commissioned, and is comprised of:

Four CAT 777E Haul Trucks

One CAT 6030 Hydraulic Mining Excavator

One Sandvik Leopard Di650 Drill Rig

Figure 1 - CAT 777E Haul Trucks

Figure 2 - CAT 6030 Hydraulic Mining Excavator

Construction and Pre-Production Mining

Open pit mining has been initiated in our starter pit phase. Excavated waste material will be used for construction purposes, as a source for aggregate, and fill material for constructing the dam of our tailings facility. During the pre-production, it is planned to stockpile approximately 2.4 million tonnes of ore prior to commissioning (~6 months of ore mill feed).

Figure 3 - Open Pit Mining

Figure 4 - Open Pit Mining

Exploration camp expansion is complete, with the installation of 10 additional sleepers expanding the capacity to 370 beds. The construction effort is currently focused on the permanent camp in order to increase capacity to 1,200 sleepers by yearend.

The following milestones have been achieved in construction work:

83% of earthworks and 50% of foundations completed for installation of the permanent camp

Mine waste dump access road was completed

All four bridges were completed on the main access road, with the remaining upgrade work ongoing

Concrete batch plant construction is complete

Figure 5 - Permanent Camp Construction

Figure 6 -Concrete Batch Plant Construction

Figure 7 - Terrarium

Figure 8 -Bridge Crossing Mine Access Road

Project Development Timeline

The Project remains on track and on budget for commercial production in H2-2024.

Human Resources

582 employees and contractors are currently employed by the Project with 94% of the workforce comprised of local Brazilians. Of the total workforce, 78% is sourced from the State of Para, and 55% from nearby communities.

Environmental Permitting

The National Agency of Electric Energy ("ANEEL") issued the Declaration of Public Utility ("DUP") on the 138 kV power transmission line from Novo Progresso to TZ, allowing for the finalization of the rights of way for the power line construction. The DUP was issued in favour of Equatorial Pará Distribuidora de Energia S.A., the entity responsible for energy distribution in the state of Pará, for the benefit of the TZ project. Procurement of the materials required to construct the transmission line is complete, and construction is set to commence before yearend.

Health & Safety

The Corporation continues to deliver on its core value of prioritizing health and safety with a total of 422,180 man-hours worked year to date with no Lost Time Incidents ("LTIs").

Figure 9 - Daily Morning Safety Meeting and Stretching

Qualified Person

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed the press release on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

Timetable and Next Steps

Having made the positive construction decision, the Corporation will be focused on the following activities:

Results from remaining infill and exploration drilling program in Q4-22;

Completion of detailed engineering through H1-23;

Issuance of inaugural ESG report in 2023; and

Commercial production in H2-24.

