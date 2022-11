As of November 23, 2022, the following instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp listed on STO Structured Products will change long name and trading code. ISIN Old trading code New trading code Old long name New long name SE0017858897 NGF_GTM_4594 NBF_GTM_4595 NGF GTM 4594 NBF GTM 4595 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.