Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Q1 Results

Ferguson to Issue First Quarter Results

And Host Conference Call on December 6, 2022

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) announces today that it will issue its first quarter results on Tuesday, December 6. The results will be available on Ferguson's website at www.fergusonplc.com at 6:45 a.m. EST/11:45 a.m. GMT.

A webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. EST/1:30 p.m. GMT on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at www.fergusonplc.com.

A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time at www.fergusonplc.com on the Investors & Media page under Results, Reports & Presentations. An archived version of the webcast and slide presentation will be available for 12 months after the live event.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises .

For further information please contact:

Investor Inquiries Media Inquiries Brian Lantz Vice President, IR and Communications Ferguson +1 224 285 2410 Brian.lantz@ferguson.com John Pappas Director, Financial Communications Ferguson +1 484 790 2727 John.pappas@ferguson.com Pete Kennedy Director, Investor Relations Ferguson +1 757 603 0111 Peter.kennedy@ferguson.com Jonathan Doorley Partner Brunswick +1 212 333 3810 jdoorley@brunswick.com

Rebecca Kral Director Brunswick +1 917 818 9002 Rkral@brunswick.com

