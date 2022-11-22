Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Düsseldorf
22.11.22
13:01 Uhr
111,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,77 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,00116,0013:27
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2022 | 12:56
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Q1 Results

Ferguson to Issue First Quarter Results

And Host Conference Call on December 6, 2022

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) announces today that it will issue its first quarter results on Tuesday, December 6. The results will be available on Ferguson's website at www.fergusonplc.com at 6:45 a.m. EST/11:45 a.m. GMT.

A webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. EST/1:30 p.m. GMT on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at www.fergusonplc.com.

A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time at www.fergusonplc.com on the Investors & Media page under Results, Reports & Presentations. An archived version of the webcast and slide presentation will be available for 12 months after the live event.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

For further information please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Media Inquiries

Brian Lantz

Vice President, IR and Communications

Ferguson

+1 224 285 2410

Brian.lantz@ferguson.com

John Pappas

Director, Financial Communications

Ferguson

+1 484 790 2727

John.pappas@ferguson.com

Pete Kennedy

Director, Investor Relations

Ferguson

+1 757 603 0111

Peter.kennedy@ferguson.com

Jonathan Doorley

Partner

Brunswick

+1 212 333 3810

jdoorley@brunswick.com


Rebecca Kral

Director

Brunswick

+1 917 818 9002

Rkral@brunswick.com

# # #

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727710/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Q1-Results

FERGUSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.